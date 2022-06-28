Disney +, Star + and StarzPlay join forces in the region and announce special combo | celebrity | rmmn | TVMAS

Betting on joint work, two global entertainment companies with streaming services, The Walt Disney Company and STARZ, join forces to offer consumers the possibility of joint access to services Star+, Disney+ and STARZPLAY in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.

The bundled offer is only available on the Disney+ and Star+ sites (www.disneyplus.com and www.starplus.com), and provides subscriptions to Star+, Disney+ and STARZPLAY for the following price* in local currency based on territory:

Argentina : AR$1,150

: AR$1,150 Brazil : R$55.90

: R$55.90 Chili : CLP 12,500

: CLP 12,500 Colombia : COP 49,900

: COP 49,900 Ecuador : $17.99

: $17.99 Mexico : MXN 309

: MXN 309 Peru: PEN55.90

*Final price in some territories may vary due to third party charges

Once subscribed, users will have to download each app on their compatible device and enjoy the content offered by each platform:

Disney+

It is Disney’s streaming service that offers subscribers access to content from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, as well as Pixar movies, House of Mouse classics and National Geographic documentaries.

Star+

Also owned by Disney, the platform combines live sports content from ESPN as well as animated comedies of the caliber of “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” or television hits such as “This is Us”, “The Walking Dead” and Grey’s Anatomy.

StarzPlay

Starz’s international streaming service features exclusive content such as Spanish-language original series from the popular “Señorita 89” and the sci-fi thriller “El Refugio.” In addition, subscribers will be able to enjoy exclusive content from “Power Universe” or “Gaslit”, the new version of Watergate starring Sean Penn and Julia Roberts. In addition to the “Twilight” and “Hunger Games” sagas.