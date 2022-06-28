Did Jennifer Lopez’s non-binary daughter help Ben Affleck’s daughter come out as non-binary too?

Ha few weeks ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married and, since then, his life has been marked by the latest revelations of his children. First was Emme, the daughter of the singer, who announced that she declared herself as non-binary and, in fact, at a concert, Jennifer López referred to her with the pronoun “elle”. Now, a few days later, she has learned that Ben Affleck’s daughter, seraphinewould also have taken the plunge and declared itself as non-binary.

Since the news has been known, rumors suggest that Emme would have played an important role in the step taken by Seraphina. Apparently, both have a good relationship, they spend a lot of time together and they have been seen at different events, showing that marriage has allowed them to get closer to their daughters.

The Affleck-López marriage, key

According to specialized media, the link became increasingly close thanks to the gender preference of both and, over time, the union has been stronger and stronger and they have helped each other when taking the step and announcing that they did not identify with any of the conventional genders.

Thanks to the marriage of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, both Emme and Seraphina have managed to opinions about them will change. Both received harsh criticism at the time and leaned as much on their parents as on each other. Apparently, the actor and Jennifer Garner, Seraphina’s mother, they were overwhelmed by the initial situation and they didn’t know how to deal with it.

Both Emme and Seraphina they look very similar, showing that their union goes beyond gender preference. They are non-binary and tend to wander both men’s and women’s clothingstating that they feel very comfortable with all kinds of clothes.