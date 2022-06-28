Di Maria-Cristiano Ronaldo the top, now it’s up to Di Maria-Vlahovic

TURIN – Angel Of Maria And Cristiano Ronaldo , winning story at Real Madrid. By Maria and Dusan Vlahovic , story to be invented. With the arrival of Fideo in Turin, there is a player who already rejoices, regardless: it is precisely the Serbian who dreams of going to the goal launched by the Argentine, in the league and in the Champions League. Come on, an assist to the kiss and the goal is guaranteed- Di Maria is in fact the man who makes the most winning passes even in the top European competition, where only Cristiano and Messi have more.

THE COUPLE Angel got along well with the Portuguese. He used to say: “Cristiano Ronaldo? He is a phenomenon. What he does on the pitch is evident, but off the field it is even more so. On my first birthday at Real Madrid, some of my friends had come. From the team I had invited Marcelo and Pepe, who always went out with Cristiano, and I invited him too. I thought he wasn’t coming, but he texted me and said he was coming. He sat outside with my friends drinking beer. Calm, as if nothing had happened. The truth is, he surprised me a lot. On the pitch he always won, thinking it was all thanks to him, but off the pitch he is another type of person“. Here, Vlahovic has the same hunger, the same determination, the same work culture as CR7, but he is just at the beginning of the journey. The Serbian striker in his career has scored 61 goals in 156 matches, with Juve 9 in 21 games. Cristiano in Juventus has signed 101 times in 134 games. He’s the stuff of a phenomenon, of course. Now the ball goes to Dusan. And at the Fideo.