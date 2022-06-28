Degree in Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics from UABC accredited

Share:

The Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics taught at the Research Institute of Veterinary Sciences of the Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC) was accredited for a period of five years, the institution reported in a statement. “The accrediting body was the National Council for Education of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics AC (Conevet)”, the university announced. A meeting was held for the delivery of the certificate, where the rector of the UABC, Daniel Octavio Valdez Delgadillo, congratulated those who make up this academic unit, since with joint work this goal could be achieved, demonstrating commitment to higher education. of quality and the search for continuous improvement, in order to train professionals with great abilities and at the service of society. Francisco Suárez Güemes, president of the Board of Directors of Conevet, attended to deliver the certificate of accreditation. He commented that the IICV has already begun to work on the areas for continuous improvement, which paves the way for obtaining the next accreditation and supporting the training of students and graduates. For his part, José Carlomán Herrera Ramírez, director of the IICV, thanked the members of the academic unit for demonstrating educational quality. “This accreditation is the result of the commitment and dedication not only of the teachers, but also of the administrators and, of course, of the students who benefit from their professional training.