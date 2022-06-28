Club Fortnite in July: confirmed character and objects

As you know (or not), Fortnite Battle Royale has a service of monthly subscription called Club Fortnitewhich offers you for 11.99 (or equivalent) per month 1,000 V-Bucks, Save the World, Battle Pass (or the return of 950 paVos if you already have it), in addition to a complete character pack (skin, pickaxe, backpack accessory, hang glider and loading screen). For him month of July, the Fortnite Club will be played by Phaedra. Also, if that’s not enough for you, there’s also been a leak collaboration of Fortnite with Dead By Daylightthe popular game in which innocent people must escape from a terrifying murderer.

Club Fortnite in July: Fedra arrives!

Fortnite Battle Royale - Phaedra token, the Fortnite Club character from July 2022, with the skin and the pack items

According to leaks, the protagonist of the Fortnit Club in July will be the witch Phaedrawhich will come with its own ceph octopus as a backpacking accessory, the peak stygian parasolthe hang glider Gothic Shadowwalker and the loading screen inked reflection.

Fortnite Battle Royale - Inked Reflection Loading Screen, with Phaedra down and a double shadow

Leaked collaboration with Dead By Daylight

Also, this very weekend, ShiinaBRone of the data miners most popular, has commented that a skin of Meg Thomas, from Dead by Deadlight, could arrive soon a Fortnitemuch like a flame ornament would in DbD.

Fortnite Battle Royale: Season 3 now available!

Fortnite Battle Royale - Artwork of Season 3 with the characters of the battle pass plummeting towards the Battle Island

We remind you that we have a full gua for the Season 3, Episode 3 of fortnite battle royalewhere we will tell you everything you need to get everything in the successful Epic Games game.

