Club Fortnite in July: confirmed character and objects

As you know (or not), Fortnite Battle Royale has a service of monthly subscription called Club Fortnitewhich offers you for 11.99 (or equivalent) per month 1,000 V-Bucks, Save the World, Battle Pass (or the return of 950 paVos if you already have it), in addition to a complete character pack (skin, pickaxe, backpack accessory, hang glider and loading screen). For him month of July, the Fortnite Club will be played by Phaedra. Also, if that’s not enough for you, there’s also been a leak collaboration of Fortnite with Dead By Daylightthe popular game in which innocent people must escape from a terrifying murderer.

Club Fortnite in July: Fedra arrives!

According to leaks, the protagonist of the Fortnit Club in July will be the witch Phaedrawhich will come with its own ceph octopus as a backpacking accessory, the peak stygian parasolthe hang glider Gothic Shadowwalker and the loading screen inked reflection.

Leaked collaboration with Dead By Daylight

Also, this very weekend, ShiinaBRone of the data miners most popular, has commented that a skin of Meg Thomas, from Dead by Deadlight, could arrive soon a Fortnitemuch like a flame ornament would in DbD.

RUMOR: A Fortnite X Dead by Daylight collaboration might happen soon! According to an anonymous source that has sent me this image and some other proof a few days ago, we could get a “Llama” charm in DBD, and a “Meg Thomas” skin in Fortnite! pic.twitter.com/HaaqFNLYj0— Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 26, 2022

Fortnite Battle Royale: Season 3 now available!

