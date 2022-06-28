Christian Bale’s inspiration for his Thor villain

The amazing place it came from Christian Bale’s inspiration for his villain from Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8, 2022 and we’re about to see Christian Bale suck all the color out of the universe. At least that’s what it looks like in the trailers.

Bale plays Gorr the Butcher God. Who? At least in the comics, Gorr’s family dies and his gods don’t save them, so he swears revenge on all of them and starts slaughtering them. Bale was by no means the first person we thought of when we envisioned Gorr, but seeing him take on a comic book villainous role like this is pretty cool. Although, after reading what he just said about his inspiration for the character, I’m a bit confused as to what we’re going to see.

Taika Waititi, who directs the movie (and voices Korg), is a funny guy and his movies make us laugh quite a bit. Not that he can’t be brutal in them, but Gorr’s story is tough. Bale spoke of his inspiration for the role in the latest issue of TotalFilm, and it’s kind of weird. When asked what she had been inspired by, she said:

“Obviously, there is a kind of Nosferatu attitude. Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this Kate Bush kind of stuff that we worked on. But I think she realized that she was never going to be allowed to put that in the final movie. She would say the thing she watched the most was Aphex Twin’s ‘Come To Daddy’ video. But I don’t even know if that will be in the final movie.”

Check out Aphex Twin’s video:

There is a lot to analyze about this. Nosferatu, we fully understand. It is a creepy monster and drawn in black and white. Sucking the life out of things, makes sense. Then there is the declaration of the dance. This Aphex Twin video is super annoying and we’re absolutely going to have nightmares of kids in masks, even though he said he was “watching” it, not dancing.

We trust 100% in Taika Waititi. We really liked the trailers of Thor: Love And Thunder. But a dance? And… Kate Bush? Although we did not imagine that working in stranger thingsso we’ll still assume that he knows what he’s doing.

Although now that we know Christian Bale’s inspiration for his villain from Thor: Love and ThunderWe all want to see the dance.