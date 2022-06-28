Christian Bale would be Batman again on one condition

After playing a comic book character again in Thor: Love and Thunder, Bale has confessed that he would return as Batman if a requirement is met

Though Christian bale interprets Gorr the butcher of gods in the next movie Thor: Love and Thunder, has recently stated that he would reprise another iconic role from the comics if given the chance. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Bale was asked about the possibility of donning the bat hood again and reprising the role of Batman.

Before joining the UCMBale has already made a big splash in the world of comics thanks to the trilogy of The dark knightInterpreting Bruce Wayne/Batman. The critically acclaimed film series ran from 2005 to 2012, with its pivotal installment releasing the same year as Hombre de Hierrothe first film project of Marvel Studios.

Since he finished his career as the Crusader of the Cloakso much Ben Affleck What Robert Pattinson have played the role on the big screen, but Bale’s version remains among the favourites. With Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman in Flashof Andy MuschiettiYou understandably wonder if there’s a chance Bale will drive the Batmobile again.

In the interview, the Oscar-winning actor clarified that there are no ongoing conversations with DC either Warner Bros. “No one has mentioned it to me. Nobody has brought up the subject, “explains Bale. “Every once in a while people say to me, ‘Oh, I heard you’ve been contacted and offered all of this.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s new to me. No one has ever told me that.”

If the Warner Bros. executives were to propose it, Bale would not oppose the idea, but only if Christopher Nolan also return to the DC franchise. Of course, that doesn’t seem too likely in the short term, but it’s not impossible either.

“I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s do three movies, if we’re lucky enough to do it. And then we go. We’re not going to stay long.’ For me, it would be something like Chris Nolan saying to himself, ‘You know what, I have another story to tell. And if he wanted to tell that story with me, I’d sign up.”

Although Bale is open to returning as Batman, his condition is quite complicated. Nolan is no longer actively involved in DC Movies while Warner Bros. goes ahead with the DCEU after the stage of Zack Snyder. Given the specific situation that led to Affleck and Keaton’s return in The Flash, there’s a much smaller chance that Bale will reprise his role as the Caped Crusader in the DCEU by way of cameo.