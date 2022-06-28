Chris Pratt responds to rumors about his religion!

Chris Pratt responded directly to rumors about his affiliation with a church whose leader was accused of child sexual abuse

long time ago Chris Pratt has been the focus of harsh criticism on social networks, mainly for its alleged Hillsong Church connections, a multinational religious organization that has positioned itself openly against the LGBTTTIQ+ community and whose leader, Brian Houston, was found last year sexual abuse.

For those reasons, hundreds of people, including the actor Elliot Page, have criticized Pratt for his religious connections and have questioned what beliefs the actor shares with the organization. But now the star of Guardians of the Galaxy decided to answer the criticism and dispel the rumours.

Don’t you know that Church?

In interview with Men’s Health, Chris Pratt says his controversies regarding his religious affiliations actually started in 2018, when they gave him Generation Award at the MTV awards and he said in his acceptance speech: “God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you.” According to the actor, since then he has met millions of comments on the internet where their religious beliefs are debated.

However, regarding the Hillsong church, the actor assured that: “He has never attended Hillsong church. I have never been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.” Interestingly, his wife katherine schwarzenegger is a regular parishioner of that institution, to the extent that she has appeared in interviews on the Hillsong channel.

Also, Hillsong Church is actually a huge conglomerate that has many “sister churches”. One of them is the zoe church, since its pastor and founder, Chad Veach has said that “patterned the church in the image of Hillsong” and it is precisely the church to which Chris Pratt attends. In fact, Elliot Page criticized Pratt precisely for going to that church, and although the actor assures that the institution “opens the doors to everyone”, Zoe’s church has openly said that “does not condone the LGBT lifestyle.”

It’s not about the church, it’s about the faith?

Pratt continued the interview by saying that “Religion has been a fucking oppressor for a long time. I never imagined that I would become the face of religion when I am not a religious person.” And he assured that he really don’t pay attention to institutions or to the places where he is going to profess his faith, since he is clear about the difference between the different faces of religion:

“I think there is a difference between being religious – adhering to the customs created by people, sometimes appropriating the awe reserved for what I believe to be a very real God – and using (religion) to control people, to rob him, to abuse infants, steal land or justify hatred. The wickedness of every human being and has stuck to religion for the ride.” Chris Pratt

What he says for the magazine resonates in the same way as his comments when replying to Page’s comment, where he said: “My faith is important but no church defines me or my life. And I am not the spokesperson for any church or group of people. My values ​​define who I am. “

What do you think, Cinephiles and Cinephiles? Do you think that Chris Pratt’s religion is a serious image problem for the actor?