Bella Hadid who is the American supermodel

Bella Hadid is an American model and actress. She was born in Los Angeles, California on October 9, 1996. she IS the second child of Yolanda Hadida former Dutch model, and Mohamed Hadid, a Lebanese-American businessman. Her older brother is model Anwar, while her younger sister is model and actress Gigi.

The father is Muslim while the mother is Christian.

Bella became interested in fashion at the age of 12, when her older sister Gigi started modeling. After attending Gigi’s fashion shows, she decided to become a model too.

In 2014, at the age of 17, she signed a contract with the prestigious agency IMG Models, after being noticed by the magazine Vogue Italia.

In 2015, she was featured on Maxim magazine’s list of the sexiest women in the world. In 2016, she was named Model of the Year at the International Model of the Year Awards.

Since then, she has appeared on numerous fashion magazines and has paraded for the greatest international designers, including Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Dior, Fendi and Tommy Hilfiger.

She is also an actress and he starred in several films and TV series, including “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Pixels”. In 2018, she appeared in the film “Ocean’s 8” alongside Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna.

Bella also appeared in several television advertisements and on display campaigns in major cities. In 2018, she starred in the film The Weeknd Presents: Starboy, alongside singer The Weeknd.

Bella is very active on social media, where she often shares photos and videos of herself. She has over 41 million followers on Instagram and over 5 million followers on Twitter.

Bella Hadid engaged

His boyfriend is Marc Kalman and it’s her first relationship since ending her relationship with The Weeknd, which officially ended in 2019.

According to The Sun newspaper, the two were introduced by mutual friends and were first spotted together in June 2021 during a lunch in New York City.

His parents and family

She is the daughter of Mohamed Hadid, a real estate developer and builder from Los Angeles, and Yolanda Hadid, a former Dutch model and designer.

He has two sisters, Gigi (also a model) and Anwar, and a brother, Alec.

Bella Hadid social profiles

Bella’s instagram account is: https://www.instagram.com/bellahadid/ while on Facebook you can find her at this address: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialBellaHadid

The model’s twitter profile is: https://twitter.com/bellahadid