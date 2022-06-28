Bella and Gigi Hadid parade for Marc Jacobs with a shaved head

Marc Jacobs presented his Fall / Winter 2022-23 collection at the New York Public Library. On the catwalk, Bella and Gigi Hadid with bleached eyebrows and a shaved mullet on the sides

Marc Jacobs he returned to the New York Public Library, where he had also presented his previous collection, with the show Autumn / Winter 2022-23. On the catwalk the sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid with a brand new look: bleached eyebrows and shaved head on the sides.

The designer quoted an aphorism from Nietzsche when presenting his new collection. “We have the art so as not to perish for the truth!”. He then added: “Amid a landscape of ever-changing resources, unexpected obstacles and a world feverishly digitizing new standards of reality, my feeling is unshakable – creativity is essential to living.”

Bella and Gigi Hadid on the catwalk with their heads shaved to the sides

On the catwalk for the fashion show, models with very short bangs and shaved heads on the sides, who also sported the sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid. Recently Bella has already worn a very short fringe. This 90s version seems to be inspired by Lisbeth Salander, the heroine of the literary and film saga “Millennium”.

The bleached eyebrows, also adopted by Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala 2022, are confirmed as one of the beauty trends of the moment. Gigi Hadid, in addition to bleached eyebrows, she sported an equally abstract hair style for the Marc Jacobs fashion show: a bowl cut that recalls that of Will Byers in “Stranger Things”.

Marc Jacobs, the Fall / Winter 2022-23 collection

The Marc Jacobs fashion show, which paraded off the calendar, was full of oversized garments, such as sweaters tied one on top of the other. Jacobs also played with denim, using treatments to dye it in bright shades of pink, purple and other shades.