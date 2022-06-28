because they walked with their heads half shaved

Gigi and Bella Hadid walked the runway for Marc Jacobs in New York but the particular thing is that they appeared unrecognizable on the catwalk. That’s why they shaved their hair “in half” for the stylist’s fashion show.

Bella and Gigi Hadid look unrecognizable as they sport semi-shaved heads at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 show in New York

Last night Marc Jacobs presented her Fall / Winter 2022-23 collection, organized a spectacular show in the halls of the New York public library, taking the opportunity to launch some items that are sure to become iconic, from the micro triangle bra to the sweater with XXL volumes wrapped around the one on top of the other. Among the models who walked the catwalk there were also the sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, appeared unrecognizable with a new and bold look. With “erased” brows and mullet cuts with extreme side-shaves, the two tops looked like they were straight out of a science fiction movie. How many had recognized them?

The futuristic look of Gigi and Bella Hadid

To present his collection Marc Jacobs used these words: “Between a landscape of constantly evolving resources, unexpected obstacles and a world that feverishly digitizes new standards of reality, my feeling is unshakable: creativity is essential to live“. It is therefore not surprising that the look of her models is futuristic. Almost all the tops, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, sported an extreme mullet cut, with very short bangs and side shaves that leave the scalp in view. Of course yes it is only a need for the scene, so the fans of the two fashion sisters can cheer up: soon they will see them again with their long, flowing hair.

Bella Hadid walks the runway for Marc Jacobs

Hadid sisters cast “transparent” eyebrows

The “half-shaved” heads are not the only style details that have made Bella and Gigi Hadid unrecognizable, the sisters also sported new bleached eyebrows, that is “canceled” through bleaching. For some time now they have seen a lot on red carpets and international catwalks, proof of the fact that they could become a must, even if, at least at the moment, they have not yet “conquered” ordinary people. Will clear brows come to “real” life?