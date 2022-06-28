Are you going back to America? Oribe Peralta surprised everyone with his visit to the Eagles

The Brush surprised this Tuesday morning at El Nido, where he witnessed the training of the team led by Fernando Ortiz.

America is preparing for the start of the Apertura 2022 tournament, where next Saturday they will receive Atlas on the field of the Azteca Stadium, a highly demanding match as it is the current two-time Mexican soccer championthat is why in Coapa the work began with intensity so that the millionaire squad can arrive in the best possible shape.

While the group was training on Court 2 in Coapa, an old acquaintance from the institution appeared to observe carefully. Oribe Peralta arrived at the Nest and before entering he attended to some fans who recognized him, the same ones he pleased with autographs as in his best moments as an Americanist.

Inside the nest the Brush was accompanied by Diego Ramírezwho led him to where the team that his friends direct today, such as Fernando Ortiz in the technical direction, accompanied by Juan Pablo Rodríguez as his assistant, both his colleagues in Santos a few years ago, worked.

Similarly, Oribe greeted Bruno Valdez from a distance, who was his partner until Clausura 2019, which was Peralta’s last before it happened. his transfer to Guadalajara in the summer market prior to the Apertura 2019 tournament in the midst of a controversial negotiation for being a direct transfer between the two antagonists of national football.

HOW DID ORIBE PERALTA FIND IN AMERICA?

On his way through Coapa, Oribe Peralta became an important player due to the leadership he showed within the group and its direct participation in two League titles, two Concacaf Champions League titles and one Copa MX. There were 74 goals that he converted as a millionaire, which makes him the eleventh best scorer in the history of the club.

