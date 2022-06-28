Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Favorite ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Look

Blake Lively and Serena van der Woodsen (gossip-girl); Sarah Jessica Parker and Carrie Bradshaw (sex in new york); Lily Collins and Emily Cooper (Emily in Paris); Jennifer Aniston and Rachel Green (friends) or Anne Hathaway and Andy Sachs (The Devil Wears Prada). These actresses not only share their passion for the world of cinema, they also became style icons at the time thanks to their roles in series and movies that are essential for fashion lovers.

Unforgettable outfits that have marked several generations and that, in some cases, are today a trend thanks to the return of several of the garments that triumphed in the 90s and 2000s. Papers that also marked a before and after in the style of these actresses, who are also considered a fashion icon.



Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt in a scene from “The Devil Wears Prada” Other sources

Sixteen years after playing Andy Sachs, Anne Hathaway has finally revealed her favorite look in the film based on Lauren Weisberger’s book. The Oscar-winning actress has answered questions from her fans and friends for the report that she stars in for the magazine Interview.



Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) meets Christian Thompson (Simon Baker) in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ IMDB

How could it be otherwise, one of the questions is related to her role as the young journalist Andy Sachs, who starts working for the magazine runways directed by Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), without having a clue about fashion. A story that at the time was rumored to be inspired by fashion and the almighty Anna Wintour, since Weisberger was assistant editor-in-chief.

Her role as Andy Sachs made Anne a style icon

The designer Michael Kors has been in charge of asking Hathaway which look, of all the ones she wore in the film, “was more Anne than Andy”. To which the protagonist of surprise princess, 39, replies: “The velvet Chanel coat that reached the knee and the miniskirt and the dropped boots. I think (the coat) was a sample because I kept finding straight pins on it.”



Comparison of one of the looks that Anne has worn this year with her favorite styling in the movie Instagram @thedevilwearsprada06

The look Hathaway is referring to is the one the journalist wears when she attends James Holt’s party and meets novelist Christian Thompson. She also completed the styling with golden necklaces from Chanel, a accessory that is now very popular again.

read also

In the interview, the actress also talks about how Patricia Field influenced her style and taught her how to combine clothes to achieve very stylish looks. In addition, she confesses that, when the filming of The Devil Wears Pradagave himself a Rick Owens leather jacket.



Anne Hathaway caused a sensation with her outfits at the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / Reuters

A few months ago Hathaway revealed that he was not David Frankel’s first choice, the director, to star in the film. The first name on the list was Rachel McAdams, who was already well known for her roles in Noa’s diary Y Bad Girls. But she turned down the role. “I was the ninth option, but I got it (…) I had to be patient. Part of this fight was based, for example, on writing the word “hire me” in the garden of one of the members of the production company, she explained.