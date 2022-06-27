Zendaya on the set of Luca Guadagnino’s next film, Challengers

Spider-Man: No Way Home star (2021), Zendayawas seen on the set of Challengersthe new film by Luca Guadagnino. Also in the cast Josh O’Connor And Mike Faist.

The story of Challengers follows Tashi Donaldson (Zendaya), a tennis player turned coach who transformed her husband, Art, from a mediocre player to a world-renowned Grand Slam champion. To shake him out of his recent losing streak, he makes him play a Challenger event, the lowest level of the pro tour, where he finds himself underdog. Once promising, Art is now burned by Patrick, Tashi’s ex-best friend and ex-boyfriend.

Below is the short video from the set, published by More Butter TVof the film by Luca Guadagnino.

Luca Guadagninohe is also completing post-production on Bones and All, with Timothée Chalamet And Taylor Russell. The Italian director directed the Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominated hit Chiamami col Tuo Nome (2017).

Josh O’Connor won an Emmy for playing a young Prince Charles in Netflix’s The Crown. In theaters, the actor appeared in Mothering Sunday (2021) and Emma (2020) with Anya Taylor-Joy. Mike Faist starred as Riff in West Side Story (2021) by Steven Spielbergreceiving her first BAFTA nomination for performance.

Zendaya starred in one of the biggest box office hits of all time, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), reprising the role of MJ. The star also appeared in the blockbuster of Denis VilleneuveDune, alongside Chalamet. On the television front, Zendaya she plays Rue in the award-winning HBO Max series, Euphoria.

Justin Kuritzkes he was in charge of the screenplay for Challengers from Luca Guadagnino.

