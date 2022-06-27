Sistine Stallone is the middle daughter of Sylvester Stallone. She was born in Los Angeles on June 27, 1998 and is the one who has followed her father’s footsteps the most in the Hollywood industry. Her first participation in the cinema was in the movie “Terror at 47 meters: The second attack”, released in August 2019. There she played the role of a young woman who must fight alongside her friends to avoid being devoured. by ferocious sharks.

But Sistine Stallone went for more. She then passed the casting call to be part of the cast of Midnight in the Switchgrass, a police thriller starring none other than Megan Fox and Bruce Willis. In Latin America the film was known as “On the trail of the murderer” and was released last year, with considerable success. In fact, criticism of the work of one of the heiresses of Sylvester Stallone were beneficial and highlighted his gifts for dramatic art.

With this scene, one of Sylvester Stallone’s daughters stole all hearts

According to the specialized press, in one of the scenes of the film “Sistine Stallone demonstrated his stellar dramatic skills” opposite the acclaimed Megan Fox in a well-executed scene from Tracking the Killer. There, Sistine Stallone she transforms into a desperate informant, glassy-eyed revealing key information that could lead to the serial killer being hunted by Fox’s character, FBI agent Rebecca Lombardi in the film.

Without a doubt, Sistine Stallone He is clear that one of his main goals is to consecrate himself like his father in the film industry. He has already experimented with modeling, signing years ago for different fashion and lingerie companies, for which he paraded, but apparently acting makes his heart beat faster. That is why in recent statements she assured that she seeks to achieve a leading role that elevates her and brings her closer to the most renowned film directors.