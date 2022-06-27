ultra-slim, borderless phones, much closer

Share

An OCR process similar to that of inkjet will allow OLED screens to be manufactured without stacking layers of transparent adhesive, lowering costs and achieving thinner, borderless smartphones.

The mobile industry has long been moving towards smartphones without borders, without physical keypads and also without connectorsalthough the truth is that we all expect moves from Apple in this regard, because in reality until they move in Cupertino, the rest they will not dare to remove the USB-C connector nor do the sound buttons or other elements.

Be that as it may, and even though prototypes we have seen many even with touch edges and “infinite” screens that extend towards the rear, it seems that it will be Samsung who is going to take the next step thanks to the new OLED technology for mobile that Samsung Display has in its portfolio, and that will make it possible to create phones even thinner and with much smaller borders.

The colleagues from SamMobile told us about it a few days ago, also confirming that this technology will lower costs so that medium and basic mobile phones can access high-quality panels that allow minimize frames and thicknesses without increasing the final price Too much for the whole device.

Samsung Display tests an optically transparent resin spray technology, which will allow its OLED panels to be manufactured avoiding adhesive layers in order to reduce thickness, better working the edges and significantly lowering prices to democratize the most valued screens on the market.

Maybe very soon you can buy a Galaxy at a bargain price

We do not want to go into too technical details, but we can explain that the idea of ​​the South Korean giant would lie around a new OCR process -optically transparent resin- which is similar to inkjet, and which would allow adhesive to be sprayed onto the panel instead of using clear coats to manufacture the screen coating.

Reports say that this technology has already been successfully tested by Samsung Display, and that it will make the entire manufacturing process of OLED screens is less expensive also achieving finer screens by not mounting layers on layers.

In addition, this inkjet-like spray technique allows work better and closer on the edges of the panelwith a precision that will significantly reduce the thicknesses also in the holes drilled for the front cameras, and that will also make it possible fully customize the shape and placement of the panel about devices.

From Korea they confirm that Samsung already has the necessary OCR equipment to continue with its tests before mass production at its factories in Vietnam, with 3M as partner although with other suppliers in the portfolio for seek to make the process even more affordable thanks to lowering the cost of the necessary machinery.

Every time smartphones will be thinner, they will leave more space for batteries and will have higher quality screens, also having lower prices and finally bringing OLED technology already in a democratized way towards the cheapest mobiles… Good news!

