‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Hemsworth wants to continue playing Thor until they tell him to stop

In 2011, ‘Thor’ was released, the first movie of the Asgardian god that introduced us to a shy and inexpressive Chris Hemsworth, something that could be extrapolated to the Avengers movies of that time. With the sequel, ‘Thor: The Dark World’, things were no better: the actor admitted to being bored with the role. But everything changed with the arrival of Taika Waititi. The director, winner of the Oscar for ‘Jojo Rabbit’, reinvented the character, convinced Hemsworth to give him a comic touch, pointing the way to what would be the Thor of the future, something that is enchanting the Marvelite public according to the first reactions to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

However, the trailer for this fourth installment gave off a smell of farewell to Hemsworth’s Thor due to his existential crisis and, above all, the arrival of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. Waititi has already come out to deny these rumors claiming that, despite not knowing the plans of Marvel Studios, she did not believe that Foster would replace Thor Odinsson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, the actor has told Deadline that he has no plans to hang up the hammer and retire. “I’ll keep doing this until someone tells me to get off the stage. I love playing Thor“. Hemsworth, who has played the Norse god a total of eight times and who has been the first to have a fourth solo installment, has highlighted the revival of Thor. “There’s a teenage quality to him, a sense of adventure. And a kind of funny immaturity. Working with Taika is something different, something refreshing. And he’s a very dear friend of mine. He has the same kind of immature quality that I was talking, in the best possible sense”.

Hemsworth’s decision to stay was in the wake of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and Waititi’s madness. In 2020, before he started shooting ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the actor confirmed in conversations with Elle Man that he would continue with the role. “I do not contemplate my withdrawal. Thor is too young for that, he is only 1,500 years old“. He added that this fourth installment did not mean a farewell to the character.

Gunned down by the boss

The truth is that Hemsworth’s Thor has the sympathy of everyone. Co-workers, directors, public, etc. But perhaps the opinion that matters most is that of the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige himself. In a recent interview with Total Film, the president assured that “there are so many stories from the comics that we are constantly talking about“. She added that he would be “excited” to see how Hemsworth “he continues to embody such a complex character with such talent”.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ hits theaters next July 8.