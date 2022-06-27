They bark then we ride | Medical Writing

This phrase, falsely attributed by many toinand that actually seems to have its origin in some verses ofcould be faithfully applied to the image and secular attitude projected by our politicians in relation to Spanish health.

Sentence that the bigwigs of the old and dictatorial regime used to wield when, avoiding censorship, the critics sometimes reached the ears of the population. Criticism or simply chronicles of the incompetence of the leaders that caused misfortunes and injustices.

In a similar way to the characters in the English paintings of the fox huntthose of us who run and bark trying to draw the attention of the riders about the evils that for years threaten our health care system we are like that pack of dogs that, in the end, only serve to scare a poor animal pursued by gentlemen, elegantly dressed on the backs of shiny horses that they ride unperturbed by the barking. Here the essential protagonist and without whom the painting makes no sense is the fox, who has not yet noticed the malicious intentions of his pursuers, although he begins to hear the noise of the pack in the distance.

From the outset, our political gentlemen and their managing squires do not seem willing to change their impassiveness in the face of increasing severity of underlying problems and structural problems that our sanitary system and only seem inclined to change some surface decoration elements From Stage.

Urgent changes in the health system

Our health system has been dealing with problems of a diverse nature for many years, from the strategic — which are the main ones — to the budgetary, financial, organizational and functional ones. Like the pack — or it would be better to call it herd — of the hunting engraving, diverse groups, increasingly numerous, of health professionals we are insisting again and again to political leaders and managers that it is necessary (and urgent) to undertake profound changes system before it’s too late. Although the clamor, like the horsemen in the painting, does not faze them in the least.

Perhaps the mounts would be more sensitive if the barking of the multitude of hounds grew louder than they were deafened; in which case they might rear and anger endanger the stability of the lords who ride them. A hubbub that may require a determined move of the foxes who, deep down, are the most affected in the story.

A fable in which, in addition to the critics — embodied in the hounds — and the common people in the form of foxes, more or less elegant and imposing horsemen take part, transcript of political leaders and managerswith the proper license.

This greater intensity can only be provided by a citizenship protest movement that translates into mobilizations of all kinds its discontent with a public health care and social unable to meet their most basic needs and expectations.

If health professionals and citizens were capable of tune our movements the chances of success would be clearly multiplied. It is necessary that the former abandon their attitude of sufficiency and that they assume that in isolation they will not be able to significantly change the situation and also that the citizens and their leaders do not wait for the deterioration of the incipient Spanish welfare state are so serious that they end up causing their death by starvation.

Of course, some riders who have tried to dismount from their armchairs have not exactly received the support of those who have been reproving them. Because, of course, it is easier to preach – including criticizing – than to give wheat. And to get a good harvest, everyone’s work, often hard, is essential.

An attitude much less gratifying than the one adopted by those who continue to prosper under the protection of hunting horns, convincing each other that: they bark then we ride.