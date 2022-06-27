The mythical ‘ER’ will arrive at HBO Max this July with all its seasons

the famous series emergenciescreated by the writer Michael Crichtonarrive for the first time at hbo max the next July 17th. It is a very important addition to the catalog of the streaming platform, since we are talking about the arrival of the fifteen seasons of the series, which has the honor of being the most nominated in the history of the Emmy awards, with 122 nominations. All episodes and all seasons will be available on high definition.

One of the most influential productions in television history comes to HBO Max

Prior to Grey’s Anatomyexist emergencies. We are talking about a television series that changed everything on the small screen, and that was the result of the combination of the talents of Michael Crichton (jurassic-park) with the Peabody, Humanitas, and Emmy Award-winning producer John Wells (The West Wing of the White House, Guard Duty) and fellow Emmy winner, Christopher Chulack (Duty shift). During its broadcast years and its fifteen seasons, emergencies moved us to interior of an urban university hospitala place where the biggest health problems imaginable come together and where the talent of doctors and the staff in charge of the emergency service.

These medical professionals are determined to save lives in a place where nothing is taken for granted and nothing is certain. Every day is unpredictable each turn a small life condensed in a short space of time and each case is unique. The only certainty they have is that very soon someone will be rushing through the door of the emergency room in charge of another desperate person who will need their help.

“ The most nominated series in the history of the Emmys comes to HBO Max in HD and with all its seasons

Created by the aforementioned Michael Crichton -the fiction is inspired by the short story of A case of urgency-, the series has in its cast throughout its fifteen seasons with Anthony Edwards, George Clooney, Noah Wyle, Julianna Margulies, Gloria Reuben, Laura Innes, Maria Bello, Alex Kingston, Eriq La Salle or Sherry Stringfieldbeing one of the brightest quarries in terms of Hollywood talent in the last almost three decades. emergencies arrive in full next July 17 on HBO Max exclusively.