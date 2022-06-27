The most realistic space movies in science fiction

The space adventure Lightyear put back to space movies put to the test with everything we know about the universe. It’s not another movie toy story, is also not a movie about the hypothetical true story of Buzz Lightyear, but the movie about the movie that made Andy wish he had a toy that screamed “to infinity and beyond.” A game with reality, fiction and metafiction where they end up losing the laws of physics. What he rules at Pixar are, logically, the laws of animation and entertainment. We are not going to complain.

More real than a toy but less than reality outside the atmosphere, Lightyear it does have a scientific basis when talking about time travel. Every time Buzz uses the hyperspace fuel to get his crew off the crashed planet, it only takes a few minutes for him, but years on T’Kani Prime. This is what is known as “time dilation” and is one of the most amazing consequences of Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity. What is scientifically impossible is to go back in time as they propose at one point in the film.

We don’t know what a real Space Guardian would think of the portrait he’s done Lightyear of the universe, but we do have the declarations of a true astronaut already retired with two missions in the space shuttle and a position of commander of the International Space Station behind him. We talk about Chris Hadfielda true fan of space science fiction, who some time ago reviewed the most realistic films about space.

Gravity, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Mars, Interstellar… all these films have been analyzed from the light of experience by Hadfield. Of course, that armageddon being a nonsense of astrophysical dimensions does not make it a better or worse movie. Hollywood has to strike a delicate balance between realism and spectacle called verisimilitude when it pretends to roll out of our atmosphere.

What it is about here is to see what is real and what is not in space movies so that we can get an idea of ​​what awaits astronauts in the next decade of space missions where they will face challenges and reach places that at the moment only fictional beings have stepped on. This is what is real and fake about space movies, according to Hadfield.