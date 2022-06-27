The most realistic space movies in science fiction
The space adventure Lightyear put back to space movies put to the test with everything we know about the universe. It’s not another movie toy story, is also not a movie about the hypothetical true story of Buzz Lightyear, but the movie about the movie that made Andy wish he had a toy that screamed “to infinity and beyond.” A game with reality, fiction and metafiction where they end up losing the laws of physics. What he rules at Pixar are, logically, the laws of animation and entertainment. We are not going to complain.
More real than a toy but less than reality outside the atmosphere, Lightyear it does have a scientific basis when talking about time travel. Every time Buzz uses the hyperspace fuel to get his crew off the crashed planet, it only takes a few minutes for him, but years on T’Kani Prime. This is what is known as “time dilation” and is one of the most amazing consequences of Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity. What is scientifically impossible is to go back in time as they propose at one point in the film.
We don’t know what a real Space Guardian would think of the portrait he’s done Lightyear of the universe, but we do have the declarations of a true astronaut already retired with two missions in the space shuttle and a position of commander of the International Space Station behind him. We talk about Chris Hadfielda true fan of space science fiction, who some time ago reviewed the most realistic films about space.
Gravity, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Mars, Interstellar… all these films have been analyzed from the light of experience by Hadfield. Of course, that armageddon being a nonsense of astrophysical dimensions does not make it a better or worse movie. Hollywood has to strike a delicate balance between realism and spectacle called verisimilitude when it pretends to roll out of our atmosphere.
What it is about here is to see what is real and what is not in space movies so that we can get an idea of what awaits astronauts in the next decade of space missions where they will face challenges and reach places that at the moment only fictional beings have stepped on. This is what is real and fake about space movies, according to Hadfield.
all in Armageddon “it’s so bad it’s tragicomic”says this expert astronaut. It’s one of the dumbest scripted glitches in movie history but Michael Bay doesn’t respect the laws of physics they know in Florida and China’s Area 51 so Hadfield doesn’t bother to give the full list .
Some examples, like the asteroid landing scene: how did the space shuttles slow down while the engines were still running? How come there was air in the asteroid? Where does the fuel come from considering that there is no tank on the ferries?
we were talking about Lightyear But Pixar’s most realistic space movie is the romance between a garbage man robot and a high-end droid. Hadfield raves about the way Wall-E moves through space and in this case he praises how they use the fire extinguisher in one of the most famous scenes in the film.
It is “a small study of orbital mechanics” employed by the first American to walk in space, Ed White, with a similar jet propulsion system. It was impractical compared to a jetpack, but in the film they have the “intelligence that Wall-E always pulls it towards the center of his body because if he did it by the head it would push him off and act like a pinwheel.”
Although the end of Ad Astra It has a lot of speculation, the movie embroidered the use of weapons on the Moon. Contrary to what is thought, they do not need oxygen to work but a gas explodes, firing the bullet. With lunar gravity the bullet would fall more slowly and there is a chance that a gun will fire a bullet at a speed that escapes the gravitational pull..
But, Is a society of the future that has colonized the Moon really going to continue riding the same Apollo vehicles of decades ago? And another thing, where does all that noise come from in a vacuum environment?
First Man (2018)
first-man It tries to be the most realistic biopic possible in the history of Neil Armstrong, who has undoubtedly been very important to Hadfield throughout his career. Like him, Hadfield was a test pilot before becoming an astronaut.
Physically the biggest flaw is the noise and rattle of the ship, as well as the color palette changes in the sky as Armstrong exits the atmosphere. But What Hadfield doesn’t understand about the film is how everyone could be so sad. As exciting as his work is!
“interstellar is the brainchild of one of the world’s greatest physicists, Kip Thorne.”says Hadfield, and he’s not going to disagree with her when it comes to time dilation, the same phenomenon that causes McConaughey’s watch in the movie, or Buzz’s in the movie. Lightyear, runs differently than theirs because of a different gravitational potential between the two locations.
Also, Thorne “was trying to figure out the math of what goes on around a black hole and hired a company called ‘Double Negative’. They took their math and turned it into raw images of what a black hole would look like, and that became the genesis of the movie.”
Given this, it hardly matters that gravitational force is not reflected near a black hole, which should rip everything apart. The phenomenon is so graphic that it is called “spaghettification”: extreme vertical stretching and horizontal compression. The problem, the problem really, is the script. “Love is not the only thing that transcends space and time. There is nowhere a mathematical equation with a symbol for love.”
From the Sandra Bullock and George Clooney film, Hadfield stays with the opening scene of the spacewalk which “is magnificent in its visual impact and the beauty of the world, spinning silently”. With it, Alfonso Cuarón transmitted to all of us “the raw emotional sensation of a space walk”, and it is said by someone who has spent 14 hours and 50 minutes walking through space.
What the astronaut does not like so much are the characters of Gravity. When Bullock and Clooney are hit by a shower of debris while repairing Hubble in the opening scene, she panics, while Clooney tries to handle the situation. However, all astronauts like Hadfield go through years of training in all kinds of situations to know how to respond to situations like that. Bullock is magnificent, Hadfield admits that, but To introduce drama into the film, the writers squandered the opportunity to demonstrate what could have been the poster child for a “female astronaut for a generation.”
Then there’s Newton’s laws, like when Bullock uses a fire extinguisher like a jet to move in a vacuum that falls far short of the kinematics of wall e. In the real universe, it would most likely have started spinning on its own axis.
Gravity is also one of the protagonists of Hadfield’s favorite moment in passengerswhen the gravity of the ship begins to act intermittently putting the crew in danger. The most amazing thing is how the film reproduces the effect of weightlessness in water, which makes an aquatic sphere form when emptying a bottle. In this case, a giant ball.
He is also theoretically proving that gravity can be generated artificially with centrifugal force, but it is such an expensive idea to put into practice that it is not applied. And it certainly wouldn’t produce those quick on-offs. Also, Why does the ship stop turning when the power is cut? According to Newton’s first law an object “continues to move at a constant speed unless acted on by a force”… and in a vacuum there is no resistance.
3
Mars (The Martian) (2015)
You only have to see what NASA’s new space suits look like or read the news about people trying to grow plants on lunar soil to realize how realistic this is trying to be. Mars reflecting the daily work of astronauts and life on the red planet. Hadfield acknowledges that It is the film that has best portrayed astronauts, especially when it shows how the protagonist grows potatoes on Mars, but no movie is without flaws.
The worst is the opening scene of the dust storm. It is true that the biggest storms in the Solar System are produced on Mars, but with such a thin atmosphere they barely have the force of a breeze. Also, the gravity of mars in the movie doesn’t match reality either. Being 38% of Earth’s gravity, Matt Damon’s character would have to be pretty bouncy to move like that.
two
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
There is not much to explain about the Stanley Kubrick movie. The plot is completely speculative, especially in the final scenes of the film; but production design, reproduction of the laws of physics and attention to detail make it perhaps the best space movie of all time.
Unexpectedly, Hadfield’s favorite film, from the point of view of realism, is apollo 13. Director Ron Howard went to Houston to see how teams like Hadfield’s worked. “I really wanted to know what astronauts and everyone else at Johnson Space Center and the space business were like,” Hadfield acknowledges. And they captured that perfectly during the problem-solving processes we see in the film, such as when dealing with a carbon dioxide mishap: “It’s almost a textbook of what really happens.”
Hadfield finds nothing wrong with the film.
