The “dangerous” friendships of Britney Spears: two photos and a story of overcoming | Music

If I remember correctly I entered fully into the phenomenon Britney Spears when she came out disoriented at the 2007 MTV VMAs. I thought: ‘how did a star like her end up like this?’ I began to pay more attention to her music and what her media life had been before she plunged into deep darkness. And between that she enjoyed black out (blessed discazo gave us) and I found out about his sentimental failures I came across a photo that I had already seen, but to which I had not given all the attention it deserved.

Is about a photo one dating from 2006. In the snapshot taken by the paparazzi, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan appear in a two-seater car after a night of revelry and debauchery. Only Brit and Paris, however, went out together that night. In fact, Lindsay and her heiress didn’t get along all that well at the time. They simply met at the Beverly Hills Hotel and between the flashes of the cameras and the night’s disturbance they ended up in the same car to the delight of all that tabloid press.

They were portrayed as fallen stars. They scoffed at them and pointed an accusing finger at them. Because God raises them and they get together, right? The three were never seen together again. That photo spoke of dangerous friendships and had an aftertaste of pretentious scandal. They wanted to sell the story of three lonely girls who had nothing but themselves. The worst thing is that Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan gave them, in part, the reason. Their paths diverged and they took even darker paths involving rehab, prison and depression. What the media did not count on is that the divas, the real divas, have the determination and desire to rise from the ashes as many times as necessary. And above all to show that, no matter how much you want to paint another reality, they are not alone.

That 2006 photo makes more sense than ever when compared to the one taken at Britney Spears’s wedding just a week ago. In this other appears the complete squad of the Princess of Pop: Donatella Versace, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton. Some are more friends than others, but there they are all together. They say that a picture is worth a thousand words and this one is worth its weight in gold because it clearly represents the sorority among the stars. and, what is more important, that Britney is neither dancing nor alone. Those fateful years were expensive for her and she had to bite the bullet with many things, including the abuse of power and conscience of her parents and those malicious ones who rubbed their hands while waiting for her to stumble again.

Luckily, this photo of the closest present of Britney Spears speaks explicitly of his freedom, his happiness and the support of his unconditional, those who were always by his side no matter how much some wanted to deny the evidence because a disgraced pop star sells more than one who lives happily as a partridge. A pity for them, a joy for the Princess of Pop and all of us who have followed in her footsteps since the beginning of time or since that dark and turbulent time from which she managed to come out and make the most anticipated and real comeback.