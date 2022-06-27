Rodrigo Llanes Salazar: Against the world future

Rodrigo Llanes-Salazar

“We are already seeing the effects of climate change,” Nobel Prize winner for Economics Paul Krugman wrote this month regarding a report in “The New York Times” on the drying up of the Great Salt Lake in northern Utah, which has already it has lost two thirds of its surface.

Related news

With this phrase, Krugman seeks to counteract “environmental inaction”, which, according to the Nobel Prize winner, is due to four reasons. One is that, for many people, climate change seems like a threat far in the future. The second is that “it is not yet visible to the naked eye, at least for those who do not want to see it.”

A third reason is the fear of the economic losses that forceful actions against climate change would imply, such as higher taxes on fossil fuels or restrictions on the industry and consumption of meat. Finally, the difficulty of acting against climate change also responds to the fact that this phenomenon “is a global problem that requires global action”. Why act if the problem is not clearly seen in the present, it represents economic losses and, furthermore, surely other countries like China will not do their part?

For Krugman, “none of these explanations for environmental inaction applies to the death of the Great Salt Lake”, since the loss of surface of said body of water is clearly visible, which may affect the tourism industry in Utah and it is a local problem. “If we can’t save the Great Salt Lake,” Krugman asks, “what chance do we have of saving the planet?”

Saving the planet, or saving the world, seems like a goal of Marvel superhero history, and certainly some of the most notable proposals we’ve heard in recent years sound like something out of a superhero movie or a sci-fi movie: to become a “multiplanetary species” and inhabit Mars and other planets (Elon Musk), live in colonies that orbit the Earth (Jeff Bezos), or seclude ourselves in the Metaverse (Mark Zuckerberg).

These types of proposals are reviewed and questioned in the recent book “Against the future. Citizen resistance against climate feudalism”, by the Spanish journalist Marta Peirano (Debate, 2022), who has been recognized for her sharp criticism of what has been called “surveillance capitalism”, “data capitalism” and/or “economics”. of attention” (people interested in the subject, read his suggestive book “The enemy knows the system”, Debate, 2019).

Peirano considers that proposals such as those of the billionaires Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg respond to an “archetype”, that is, to an archaic form of human knowledge that contains a foundational idea from which we make sense of the world. The archetype in question is that of “an environmental disaster and a technology that saves us”. Such is the case of the story of Noah’s ark, but also of the Mesopotamian stories that date back to around the year 3,000 BC. In other words, thanks to this archetype we think and feel that a technology —a new ark— will be able to save us from destruction. environmental catastrophe.[n] For Peirano, Musk and Bezos can be located in the “Von Braun paradigm of space exploration and science”, named after the controversial German aerospace engineer who designed the V-2 rocket. The central idea of ​​this paradigm is that space science and exploration “has no

limits or morality because it is (are) a tool for the conquest of the human species over everything else. It is an extractive and openly capitalist vision of the project.”

But, of course, it is not the only possible model of science. Peirano highlights the “Carl Sagan paradigm”, a vision based on the idea that “the collective observation and analysis of the phenomena of the universe through increasingly precise instruments are more valuable for science than the conquest and transformation of new spaces at the stroke of imperial engineering”.

Recognizing the difference between these two paradigms of science is important because, for Peirano, the solution to the climate crisis does not lie in the colonization of outer space or the metaverse, but in the collective observation and analysis of the phenomena that surround us.

Regarding Musk’s fantasies that SpaceX’s ships will land in 2026 and that by 2050 they will have already sent a million people to Mars, Peirano reminds us that Musk himself has recognized that “it is true that at first many people will die. You can die, it will be very uncomfortable and the food will probably be bad.

But, in addition to this, Peirano also reminds us that, unlike the movie “The Martian” with Matt Damon, it will be difficult to plant potatoes by fertilizing the soil with human excrement “because the soil on Mars is made of perchloric acid salts that kill anything in less than thirty seconds. Which at the moment does not worry us, because before he would have died of four types of cancer.

On the other hand, to Peirano, Bezos’s “space bubbles” seem “a projection of class hatred”: “Jeff Bezos’s bubble castles are an extreme variant of the spaces they already occupy, artificial spaces in which to reproduce the conditions of terrestrial nature, at the cost of consuming them elsewhere and at three times the speed”. The most extreme examples of these spaces are the “pharaonic cities completely dissociated from the environment, such as Dubai, Singapore or Nur-Sultan”.

For Peirano, instead of thinking about colonies on Mars and floating Dubais, “we need to learn to inhabit the world in a more open, cooperative and humble way. Learn to listen”. It is not easy, and in Peirano’s essay we find again the concern expressed by Krugman: environmental inaction.

In this regard, Peirano takes up George Marshall’s work on why our brains are programmed to ignore climate change: this problem “is too amorphous”, not very concrete; fighting against it “requires assuming costs and sacrifices” and “it is not in our nature to make such sacrifices”; and, third, “the details of climate change seem uncertain and refutable to us.”

Instead, “to move people, it has to be emotional, it has to have immediacy and prominence. A distant, abstract and debatable threat does not have the necessary characteristics to mobilize public opinion”.

Another obstacle detected by Peirano is the idea of ​​”carbon footprint” -our personal contribution to the climate crisis, for example, when we consume plastic bags or bottles or use disposable diapers-, which was an invention of British Petroleum (BP) , the second largest non-state oil company in the world. For Peirano, the idea of ​​a carbon footprint diverts attention from the big oil companies and focuses it on you. And, in addition, it makes you guilty and makes you feel ashamed, since, “if you eat, drink, walk and breathe, then you are as guilty as BP”.

Peirano also questions the enthusiasm around other technologies, such as carbon capture, extraction and sequestration—which are still very expensive. In addition, technologies such as “direct capture” of carbon dioxide, such as those hired by the English band Coldplay on their last tour, do not stop or reverse the acidification of the oceans. For this reason, Peirano writes: “we dream of being rescued by engineers who pollute more than they clean, who cost more than they save, who are not up to the problem and who have never worked, but we are scandalized by anti-vaccines for his fanaticism and irrationality.”

Nor are reforestation campaigns enough. Or, rather, not just any type of reforestation. “The trees and the dates have to be well chosen, but so are the incentives,” Peirano writes about the Mexican federal government’s “Sembrando Vida” program. This program, says Peirano, “ended up damaging more territory than it saved. Apparently, the farmers cleared the forest in order to plant the trees for which they received the subsidy.

The Global Forest Watch satellite monitoring system indicates that 72,830 hectares of forest cover were lost in 2019. Similarly, reforestation with trees that are not suitable for the environment also often result in failure. However, “planting trees is the perfect greenwashing tool. It is less politically risky than returning land” to indigenous peoples.

In addition, “natural CO2 capture technologies”, such as tropical forests, have been severely threatened by deforestation for the cultivation of monocultures such as soybeans. “Soy is not only swallowing the jungle at unprecedented speeds, displacing indigenous populations with a monoculture that annihilates their biodiversity. It also requires large amounts of energy and infrastructure for its transportation and exploitation, making it one of the great sources of Co2”. All this mainly for the production of meat, one of the most polluting industries on the planet.

What can you do about it? I will return to this issue in the next installment.— Mérida, Yucatán.

rodrigo.llanes.s@gmail.com

Cephcis-UNAM researcher