Rihanna: beauty secrets that will transform your skin, hair and makeup

The beauty secrets of celebrities always leave us with an important lesson on how to improve our routine but, if we talk about those celebrities who shine with their porcelain skin and perfect hair, and also have signatures of beautyWhat Rihannawe are talking about another level!

With FENTY BEAUTY that has made her a billionaire and all her experience as a businesswoman and consumer of this industry, Rihanna meet and protect the best beauty secrets that is worth adopting today for its practicality and effectiveness. If you don’t believe us, keep reading and discover them according to her words and those of the stylists who beautify her!

Simple and hybrid skincare routine

How to get glowing skin Rihanna without complications? The singer has confessed on the channel Youtube of your brand and Harper’s Bazaarwhich carries out three simple steps in the morning and at night with hybrid products, which make its routine as simple as it is functional: first, use a facial cleanser that also removes makeup, then apply a product that is a toner and serum in one, and at the end put a moisturizing cream with SPF.

This way, you don’t spend too much time in your mornings and have an easy and sustainable routine even on days when you’re tired!

If you want to take care of your skin in an easy and efficient way, use hybrid products like Rihanna! Getty Images

Contour according to the shape of your face

One of the best beauty secrets that Rihanna has revealed to the world, is that of the contouring: ‘It is very important to contour the face according to your face and not as you see it in any tutorial of Youtubebecause everyone has a different shape,’ says the businesswoman to fashion. In addition, she shares that for those who have a large forehead like her, you have to put the dark color close to the hairline, and that if you want an elongated neck effect, you have to make a triangle from the jaw down.

More is more in makeup

Rihanna it’s all one makeup lover and in the tutorials it is checked, as in its beauty secrets for fashion where it shows that you apply foundation, concealer, outlinepowder to matify, bronzer And lots of color and shine! When talking about her eyes and lips, he points out that for her more is more, and immediately colors her eyelids with pink shadows, blush in the same color, a lipstick metallic and a pop of glitter on the cheekbones and tear duct.