Piqué and Shakira, new chapter: the defender left outside waiting at the front door

The soap opera between Gerard Piqué and Shakira is enriched with a new chapter. This time I am declining the program El gordo y la flaca which airs on Univisión, the singer allegedly prevented her ex-partner from entering the house they shared until a few months ago.

According to the reconstruction, Piqué went to the Colombian woman’s house to visit the two children to be able to accompany them to school. At the garage door, however, he found an unexpected situation: he was not allowed access. So the Barcelona central could not help but wait for a few minutes in the car, sending messages from his smartphone. Obviously, the episode has not escaped reporters and paparazzi who have been stationed under the house for weeks now. When Piqué saw the approaching of lenses and cameras he preferred to move away, returning after a few minutes when the singer’s van appeared with Milan and Sasha inside. At that point Piqué was allowed to enter and the children are greeted in their father’s car.

Among other things, despite themselves, the children are at the center of a real struggle that promises to be no holds barred. Shakira was deeply marked by the end of a relationship that lasted for twelve years and pushed her to leave her country to move next to her now ex-boyfriend. The woman, therefore, has neither roots nor relatives in Barcelona, ​​excluding Piqué’s relatives. Evidently not enough. Shakira, as reported beyond the Pyrenees, has no intention of continuing to live in Catalonia. Nor in any other part of Spain. Her idea is to change countries, taking the children with her. Piqué has no intention of separating from his children and stresses that the boys were born and raised in Catalonia where they attended school and built their first friendships. Skirmishes that inevitably seem to address a solution to be found by legal means.

June 27, 2022 (change June 27, 2022 | 22:31)

