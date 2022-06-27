Paul Walker’s daughter publishes unpublished PHOTOS of the actor.

Ten years have passed since Paul Walker He lost his life in a tragic traffic accident, leaving a great void in the world of cinema and especially among his loved ones, who continue to keep the actor of the saga very present “Fast and furious”.

The actor who gave life to Brian O’Conner will receive a well-deserved tribute with a star on the Hollywood walk of fameachievement that was recognized by his daughter meadow25, who sent him a congratulations to heaven and remembered him with unpublished photos.

The now model published in her account Instagram a couple of unpublished photographs of the actor who would have turned 48, to celebrate the new recognition that Hollywood will give to his late father.

In the images you can see Paul Walker enjoying a delicious milkshake with his peculiar smile, while, in a second image, the actor wears a denim shirt and holds a cat that does not look very happy.

meadow accompanied the publication with the following text: “Class of the Hollywood Walk of Fame 2023! Congratulations, dad! I know that you as a young man would never have believed it possible! I also know that you are looking down with your contagious smile feeling embarrassed and grateful. You earned this and you deserve it and more. Love you!”.

Vin Diesel reacts to the news

the star of Paul Walker it will be placed in 2023; however, the decision of Hollywood to recognize the actor”Fast and furious” has been well received by the acting environment, mainly by his friend and partner Vin Diesel, who was proud of this achievement.

“I can’t tell you what this means. No, I’m actually doing it at our next family dinner. Tears”, wrote the actor in the account of meadowwith whom he has had contact since that unfortunate November 30, 2013 when his friend lost his life.

It is worth mentioning that, Diesel became the legal guardian and godfather of the daughter of Paul; even, he was in charge of delivering her to the altar on her wedding day, because after the death of her father meadow left homeless and the actor who plays Toretto he welcomed her into his family.