mini braids are on trend

They have been shown to have a powerful ability to multiply. The small side braids, also called Baby Braids or Mini Braids, have already been widespread for some years, with the release of the film in 2019 Once upon a time in … Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino who reminded us of the beauty of actress Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie, and one of her iconic 1960s hairstyles – the side braids -, still spread over the heads. And they double in number even on a single head. In addition to having become a hair trend phenomenon for Summer 2022, ideal for long, medium and short haircuts, they split without limits over each hair, spreading in its space. With a great and important – especially in the hottest months of summer -, function: to keep the hair strands in order and prevent them from populating the surface of the face.

Loved by actresses – like Margot Robbie -, singers – like Dua Lipa -, models – like Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Bianca Balti – and real heads – like little Charlotte of Cambridge -, they have conquered people of all places, ages, genders. . Thanks also to their ability to adapt which has seen them evolve in different variables, since their birth in the Sixties and Seventies, protagonists of hippie hairstyles. Changes and evolutions to discover on Instagram – an inexhaustible source of hair ideas – and below.

Side braids: how to do them

Los Angeles-based digital creator Steph Hui not only gives us the beauty trends of the season but also the fastest and easiest way to make them. For the hair of Summer 2022 she has decided to focus on Baby Braids. There are two ways to make them: in a classic way, by performing them sideways in pairs of two, of different sizes; and to form a small, braided top-knot on the head.

When the Baby Braids double

At Dua Lipa, two small side braids aren’t enough. We need more: so he multiplies them on his head and places them at a symmetrical distance and perfectly parallel to each other. The size is tiny, the glossy finish and a small elastic keeps them securely tied.

The most indefinite, hippie and romantic

Margot Robbie was among the first to wear them in recent years. The actress who played Sharon Tate in Tarantino’s film instantly fell in love with this simple and charming hairstyle. Realized and then not linked, they are indefinite and romantic, because they are destined to melt and change structure with the passing of the hours. Never equal to themselves, they communicate the fullest sense of the indeterminate.

When mini braids are reminiscent of the Nineties

They have all the flavor of the 90s and the magic of Britney Spears, the little side braids shown by Hailey Bieber. The American model, a great lover of the Nineties and mini braids, also wears them in a pop version. Raised at the sides of the temples, they have the appearance of small braided tails to frame the face and immediately give lightheartedness, for a rejuvenated look.

