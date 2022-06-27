Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman reveals the ‘trick’ used to reach Chris Hemsworth’s height

Natalie Portman explains that she had to walk up a ramp to reach Chris Hemsworth’s height.

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the presence of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift Mjolnir), we’ll review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after his mysterious absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other Guardians of the Galaxy. READ ALSO:

During an interview with GamesRadar, Kevin Feige explained that the only ‘assists’ that Natalie Portman received by Marvel Studios in the transformation of Jane in the Powerful Thor it consisted only in making it higher:

The only thing we helped her with was rendering the Powerful Thor a little higher … and that was the only cinema magic we used. Everything else is his work.

In fact, during a recent interview with Variety, Natalie Portman talked about the production team’s efforts to make sure she can feel like the Powerful Thorwhich also included building a ramp for walking to allow her to approach the height of Chris Hemsworth: