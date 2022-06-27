Kim Kardashian apologizes to her family for Kanye West: the separation in the rapper’s new song

Between TV series and rap songs, the public war between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continues. In the latest episode of The Kardashian, Kim apologized to her family for the way Kanye has treated them over the years. The apology comes after it was revealed in the seventh episode that her ex-husband wrote a song that Kim Kardashian soon branded as a new groundless accusation against her: “She’s talking bullshit about me and will probably say anything” . The family obviously huddled around Kim about her encouraging her to do the best of her for the sake of the four children she had with West. A piece of advice that turned out to be prophetic. In the new song entitled “True Love” the rapper has in fact decided to put his feelings to music in the battle for custody of the children.

In the first verse of “True Love,” West says, “Wait, when do you see the kids? See you tomorrow / Wait, when is it sunset? I see you all tomorrow / Wait, when I pick them up, I feel like they’ve borrowed them. ” And he goes on: “When I have to return them, they are scanned like a barcode / Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings are tough though / Wait, who’s got the kids in those ‘What are those?'”. It is not the first time that the rapper has expressed his thoughts on the possibility of seeing the boys after the divorce. West also said he is “not allowed” to see his children, but the ex-wife responded to the allegations on Instagram, writing, “Please stop, you were here just this morning picking up the kids for school.”