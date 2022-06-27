keys to the study of the medical examination

Applicants to the MIR 2022.

Although teachers predict that the percentage of doctors who repeat the MIR may drop compared to the previous call, this continues to be an option that is considered by a significant number of applicants, between 20 and 25 percent. An important decision that leads candidates to a second preparation in which, according to the academic director of CTO, Ferdinand Theresathey must dedicate less time to the theoretical part and more to the practical exercise.

As pointed out to Medical Writingwhen studying any subject, there is a first theoretical preparation that has to be addressed first year “yes or yes”, in which to acquire the sufficient knowledge to master subjects, subjects and illnesses.

Once this first phase has been completed, “complemented with a lot of practical work”, the time allocated to the theoretical part can be significantly reduced. “You do not acquire much knowledge other than what you had previously internalized. When you study some theoretical concepts about a subject, you end up acquiring general knowledge”, explains de Teresa.

How is the preparation for a MIR repeater?

The focus of study of the repeaters to the MIR should be centered, as he remarks, on the practical work with questions and clinical cases. “Medicine is learned by seeing patients. You have theoretical knowledge, but each patient you see involves learning about a specific situation that maybe you didn’t know from theory, but that already sticks with you”, he continues.

An applicant who has already prepared the MIR once and who, therefore, has acquired a series of theoretical knowledge in the previous preparation, has the opportunity to “deepen and perfect, submitting to questions that make him open doors and get out of that comfort zone who has the knowledge.”

In summary, according to de Teresa’s indications, this applicant who faces the second MIR preparation has to continue studying theory, because he needs to continue consolidating and increasing that theoretical knowledge, but he must dedicate more time to the practical exercise, asking and correcting questions and adding knowledge.

If in a first preparation, for example, approximately 70 percent of the time is dedicated to theory and 30 percent to practice, in a second preparation, 40 or 50 percent is dedicated to theory and to practice in between. 50 and 60 percent. “In our reMIR course we totally adapted the methodology to this reality”, he recommends.

MIR repeaters and emotional factor

As for whether the second preparation involves the same effort and time as the first preparation, Teresa says that, having more experience and better time management, “it is easier to find a space to enjoy leisure time” . Yes indeed, “always within a demanding preparation”.

“In the end, it is a competition between thousands of doctors and, obviously, those who work the most are going to have more options compared to the restprovided that this work is taking into account their physical strength, their mental strength and their emotional stability, which is something that we at CTO also work a lot on with the students”, he concludes.