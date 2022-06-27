Kendall Jenner publishes a photo sunbathing completely naked

If you don’t want to go to a nudist beach – you never know which paparazzi might have morals lax enough to take a picture in those circumstances – andIn addition, he owns a mansion in the hills of Los Angeles, the most normal thing is that if you want to sunbathe as God brought us into the world, you go out to the pool, and get a tan. It is basically what Kendall Jenner has done, who has also boasted about it.

The more than 245 million followers of the 26-year-old model were stunned this weekend when the latest Kardashian post appeared on her Instagram, in which she sunbathes completely naked, face down, on a deckchair, wearing nothing more than a cap and looking at his mobile.

From the towels it can be inferred that he had just come out of the water, something that most followers of the influencer have understood according to the number of fire emoticons that the image has provoked, Although this is only the first of a series of images and videos ranging from horse riding to a car trip, an artisan workshop or a plate of sushi with a wide variety, something that he has already said on more than one occasion that it is one of his favorite foods.





The postwhich is titled simply with a emoji Of absolute happiness, she has her crumb because just before the weekend it came to light that she and her boyfriend for two years, basketball player Devin Booker, They had just cut off the relationship. And that this, moreover, had not only been on good terms, but that there was hope for reconciliation.

But users have not been slow to connect some loose ends and begin to make their own thoughts. Why? Just because of the previous publication on the social network of the also businesswoman. In it, and in the same place where she appears naked in what would be the next post, Kendall can be seen wearing the same green cap and hugging a dog. The key is not only in the animal but also in the person who took the photograph.

It’s about Fai Khadra, a young billionaire from the United Arab Emirates, son of Rula and Ahmed Abu Khadra, owners of the exclusive luxury store The Art Of Living, and brother of the influencers and twins Simi and Haze, close friends of Kylie and Kendall, for whom she has also modeled. Since her friendship has been around for a long time, many users are already analyzing their publications to the millimeter to see if they see any indication that could lead them either to eliminate the possibility of love or to assume that Kendall has his heart occupied again. .