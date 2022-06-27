John Cena’s return to WWE creates an extraordinary atmosphere in the locker room

Today is a special day in WWE for two reasons: a new episode of Monday Night Raw is celebrated and the 20th anniversary of John Cena’s debut on the main roster. For that reason, John Cena will be part of tonight’s Raw showalthough it is not known exactly what he will say or if he will have a confrontation with another superstar.

John Cena has been a very important figure in the WWE locker room for the last 20 years and, despite his departure to work in Hollywood a few years ago, he maintains that respect from everyone when he is involved in the project. The WrestleVotes Twitter account, specialized in publishing rumors about WWE, has indicated that the locker room is very excited to have Cena back behind the scenes.

“Apart from the obvious commercial push, I’ve been told that John Cena’s return is as exciting for the locker room as it is for the fans. Cena is seen as the quintessential leader, and his positive presence is felt throughout the company when he is around,” WrestleVotes wrote on Twitter.

As for his return, it is very likely that he will have some encounter with Theory. It has been mentioned that the former world champion will be released from his film projects this summer and that he could put on his shoes again to play a new fight. Everything points to that match will be against Theory at SummerSlam, although his appearance will take place just before Money in The Bank. Theory has emerged victorious from his rivalry with Mustafa Ali and has entered a greater one, against Bobby Lashley. Nobody knows to what extent Theory and Lashley will have a fight and if it will be for the United States Championship at stake. We will have to wait until tonight to have a firmer answer.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.