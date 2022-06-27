“It’s going to be unlike anything you’ve ever heard before.” Chris Pratt Promises a Revolutionary Performance as Super Mario in Nintendo and Illumination Movie

It’s been about five years since we learned that the people at Nintendo announced that good old Mario would have his own feature film of animation as a result of a collaboration between the Japanese company and the Illumination Entertainment studio —responsible for the prolific Gru saga—. But last year the curiosity towards the project increased exponentially after we learned the names of its stellar cast.

Here we go!

Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Keegan Michael-Key, Seth Rogen, Charlie Day… the list of voices that will give life to the characters of the universe of the mustachioed plumber are really spectacular; but the icing on the cake has a first and last name, and those are none other than Chris Pratt.

The one from Virginia, who will lend his vocal chords to the protagonist of the show, has given details about his work in the filmand has promised a performance “unlike anything we’ve ever heard before.”

“I worked very closely with the directors, trying a few things, and we came up with something that I’m very proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear. It’s an animated narrative with voiceover. It’s not a movie in live action. I’m not going to put on a plumber’s suit and run around everywhere. I’m providing a voice to an animated character, it’s an upgrade and unlike anything you’ve heard before in the Mario universe.”

Exaggerations to generate expectations? Can. But I am not going to deny his words, they feed my already high desire for the next one to arrive. April 5, 2023; date on which a ‘Super Mario Bros: The Movie’ that they direct will be released Aaron Horvalth and Michael Jelenic —’Teen Titans Go!’— four hands.

