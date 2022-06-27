Fortnite and Dead by Daylight could have a collaboration

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

Fortnite is, without a doubt, the king of crossovers and it seems that the Battle Royale still does not have enough and wants more. We say it since new information seems to indicate that he will have a crossover with Dead by Daylight.

What happens is that, according to information from famous dataminers from Fortnitethere are plans for a new collaboration of Fortnite. Based on images they found, it appears that Epic Games and Bohemia Interactive are working on a crossover event between Fortnite and Dead by Daylight.

The image in question is one of the llamas from Fortnite, but as a charm of Dead by Daylight. So it seems that in Dead by Daylight this item can be unlocked to decorate Survivors or Killer meat hooks.

Dataminers also found an image of Meg Thomas, a survivor of Dead by Daylight. According to experts, this image could mean that this character will arrive as a skin for Fortnite: Battle Royale.

It is worth mentioning that iFireMonkey, a famous dataminer, ensures that these images have existed since March 2022. Since nothing has happened with the collaboration since then, many believe that it could be material for a proposal that was rejected. Recall that Bohemia Interactive and Epic Games have not commented on this collaboration.

Due to the above, we recommend you take this information with a grain of salt and wait until we have official details about it. We’ll keep an eye out and let you know when we hear anything about this collaboration.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

