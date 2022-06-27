Eduardo Salvio, new National University player

Although it was expected to be this Monday when Edward Salvio will express its decision whether to renew with Boca Juniors or became a new player CougarsRÉCORD was able to learn that the Argentine player has decided to be part of the squad of scree.

In addition to the fact that it is also known that it will arrive free and University has offered him a contract for two years, so he would not renew with Boca Juniorsa team that even considered him in the call to play this Tuesday the Round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup; however, it is not known if she will travel to Brazil to say goodbye to his team or immediately report to his new club in the Mexico City.

And it is that Cougars has done everything possible to sage reaches their ranks, because of their experience, both the board and the coaching staff headed by Andres Lillinithey see it with good eyes, since after having played in Europe and even having been a World Cup player (in 2018) with the Argentina national teamThey consider that he can contribute a lot to the team both in football and off the field.

The Argentine midfielder, in addition to having played in Europe (both Atletico Madrid as in the benfica), has been a member of the National Team of his country, both in the Under 17, 20 and Major categories.

