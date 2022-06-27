Do not miss the series that premiere from June 27 to July 3

The week of June 27 to July 3 Interesting series are released on most streaming platforms. New series that will surely offer us entertaining times this summer, such as the second part of the fourth season of stranger things.

Monday, June 27

Westworld Season 4

HBO Max premieres the fourth season of this science fiction series. Two years have passed since HBO aired the episodes of the third installment and the war between humans and androids is going to intensify.

Tuesday, June 28

Only murders in the building Season 2

Disney + premieres the second season of this series in which we will see how after the death of the president of the Arconia neighborhood council, Bunny Folger, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are forced to continue investigating to discover the murderer. The problem is that the three neighbors will be implicated in the murder of Bunny and they will have to deal with a group of New York residents who believe that they are the ones who committed the murder.

everything you love

Filmin premieres this Norwegian series that tells the story between Sara and her boyfriend Jonas, who dedicates too much time to the extreme right forums that he frequents. The series reflects on fanaticism and its consequences.

Thursday, June 30

The fucking Michael Che

HBO Max premieres this comedy series that uses sketches and vignettes to illustrate what it feels like from the perspective of comedian Michael Che to experience various everyday situations. For example, racial discrimination, unemployment or love.

Hausen

HBO Max premieres this series starring a 16-year-old boy named Juri and his father Jaschek who move into a housing complex in a dilapidated prefabricated building on the outskirts of the city, after the death of Juri’s mother, only to discover that the building has a life of its own. The building feeds on the suffering of its inhabitants and Juri must join with the other residents to convince her father to return to the light, after he has fallen under the spell of the building.

Friday, July 1

stranger things Season 4 (part two)

Netflix premieres the second part of the fourth season of this series. There is only the fifth installment left, which will be the last and the story picks up six months after the battle at the Starcourt Mall, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. The group of friends is now separated for the first time and they will have to face alone the problems of the institute and a new and terrible mystery.

the final list

Amazon Prime Video premieres this series starring Chris Pratt and based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr that follows James Reece after his entire Marine platoon is shot in a high-stakes operation. Reece returns to his house but new evidence comes to light and he realizes that dark forces are working against him.

How to fuck it all up

HBO Max premieres this series starring Alba, a young woman who finds it difficult to adapt and who has only been in her new institute for a short time. Alba finds out that the end-of-year trip is canceled and her plans to run away from home fall apart. By chance, she discovers that a group of classmates have a perfect plan: make her parents believe that the trip is still on, steal the van of one of their brother’s, and hit the road for three weeks with no fixed destination or plan.

Saturday, July 2

Jurassic Park: Cretaceous Camp Season 5

Netflix premieres the fifth season of this animated series produced by Steven Spielberg, Scott Kreamer and Lane Lueras. The protagonists are six teenagers who are chosen to live a unique experience in a new adventure camp on the other side of Isla Nublar. When dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island, the campers are trapped and unable to contact the outside world. The six must enlist the help of strangers, friends and family to survive.

Sunday, July 3

two years and one day

Atresplayer Premium premieres this series starring Arturo Valls who gives life to Carlos Ferrer, a successful actor, comedian and presenter. Carlos has a perfect life until 18 fateful seconds change it forever. His appearance at the proclamation of Carzuelo de la Frontera dressed as the Virgen del Cierzo, as a Holy Week parade, unleashed the indignation of the association of coastal lawyers, who denounced him for a crime against religious sentiments. The complaint is admitted for processing and the judge, a devotee of the Virgin of his town and also a costalero, sentences him to prison. Carlos will have to spend two years and one day in jail.

P Valley Season 2

Starzplay premieres the second season of this series set in the town of Chucalissa in which at night everyone must fight to survive. Back at the Pynk, Autumn and the Clifford fight for the throne as new blood rocks the locker room. Meanwhile, with the fate of the casino hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into gear.

crime in paradise Season 11

COSMO premieres a new installment of this series in which the team led by Neville Parker will have to face a kidnapping that ends in murder, a crime on a golf course, a skydiver who dies in mid-flight and the murder of a rock star. Also the newcomer Sergeant Naomi Thomas will take the place of JP Hooper and new adventures will arise.