“Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Beckham’s Inter, United wants him captain”

The market soap opera involving Cristiano Ronaldo could soon end, with the Portuguese talent destined to remain al Manchester United . After the rumors about the breakup between CR7 and the Red Devils, with the agent Mendes who would have offered the player to various clubs, the company has in fact flatly denied the hypothesis of a sale for the 37-year-old who in the last hours has also decided to snub the ‘Inter Miami of the former United Beckham.

CR7’s no to Beckham

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Sporting Lisbon were given on pole to compete against the former Juventus in this transfer window, but also theInter Miami from David Beckham he had his eye on the Portuguese. Nothing more than a suggestion of the market for the Americans, who in fact were clearly rejected by Cristiano Ronaldo, as reported by the Daily Mail. The talent of Madeira, in fact, would not have any intention of accepting the advances of the MLS because he still feels capable of making a difference in Europe. He will try, for the second season in a row, with the United shirt which, according to England, he is not expected to leave at least for this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be the new captain

To woo and charm Ronaldo, if needed, Manchester United is studying various moves. The new path with the coach ten Hag does not seem to have started in the best way, with the permanence of the Portuguese being strongly doubted. Here then is that the Red Devils have studied the move to convince him to stay, despite the fact that for the first time in his career he will not be able to play in the Champions League. According to reports from England, in fact, the management would have offered the captain’s armband to the former Juventus, effectively snatching it from Harry Maguire’s arm, given as a starter and offered to Barcelona in exchange for De Jong.