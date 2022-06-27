Buyers of the Aston Martin of less than 50,000 euros increase

Car prices have skyrocketed in recent months. And even more so those of high-end sports variants. Those exclusive models that only the wealthiest can access.

However, there are options to access those models that offer unique sensations at the wheel and that you always thought would be affordable for your pocket, for more affordable prices. In this sense, we recently told you how to access a Porsche Cayenne for 10,000 euros. And today we will talk about Aston Martin Vantagea model whose sales have skyrocketed on the second-hand market.

Aston Martin Vantage

The first generation Aston Martin Vantage increases the number of sales

Before getting one of these, you should always take into account the extra expenses that they usually involve. The cost of fuel, for example, which is usually quite high. And also insurance, which can also cost a considerable amount.

In addition, even if the service books are up to date, replacements are often necessary. And neither these nor labor are usually cheap investments, precisely. However, it is possible that in the latter you know how to get your hands on the car, which will allow you to save a few euros and seriously consider getting one of these exclusive models.

380 CV of power and for less than 50,000 euros

As we said, one of those that has triggered sales in the second-hand market is the Aston Martin Vantage first generation. Yes, it’s the one James Bond wore. And few models like this can generate the same sensations behind the wheel.

We are talking about a model that moves with a naturally aspirated 5.3-litre V8 petrol engine developing 380 hp and 560 Nm of torque. An engine that is managed by a manual gear change, which makes this unique experience even more pronounced. and the ones that exist units for sale on the market are second hand for prices around 50,000 euros.