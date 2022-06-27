Britney Spears and her dad, the story of a stormy relationship

Britney did not invite her family to her marriage. Now her father is suing her for defamation. In the past she asked him for $2 million for lawyers and compensation for her work during her conservatorship. Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears seems to be back in court with her father, Jamie Spears, who decided to sue her, because according to information from TMZ, her lawyer argues that the princess of pop still publishes accusations against her father. According to the magazine People, the lawyers had to resort to a motion, because despite having been summoned on no less than eight occasions to explain about the handling of his daughter’s money. Mathew Rosengart, Britney’s attorney stated, “Mr. Spears can run, but he cannot hide forever from his legal and fiduciary obligations.”.

In 1998, Britney, the daughter of Lynne and Jamie, dazzled the entertainment world. your theme Baby One More Time it became number one on the charts, fame followed, and of course, the millions. The singer then fell into several scandalous episodes, which lasted over time. She had a first marriage, with Jason Alexander, which only lasted a few hours, and it is said that due to pressure from their parents, the union, held in Las Vegas, ended as quickly as it began. A “quiet” period came with Kevin Federline, the singer became a mother to Jayden and Preston, but a new separation put her back in the headlines. Her behavior was more erratic every day and it is said that she tried to take her own life. The celebrity, who in 2002 had been cataloged by Forbes as the most powerful celebrity had to be confined in a psychiatric center. At that time, it was ruled that Jamie Spears would become her legal guardian, something that seemed providential to the interpreter, since she declared, some time later, that her father had saved her life.

Britney in guardianship hell

Britney recovered, went back to singing, recording and giving concerts, but she did not regain her freedom. Now the singer complains about the little support she received from her family, who were witnesses to the excessive control that her father exercised over her. The star received income of several million dollars, but she could not handle a single dollar. His father took away his driver’s license, supervised his medical appointments and was even aware of her planning method and was forced to take contraceptives, because she was forbidden to get pregnant again.

Britney revealed herself on several occasions, but the court always ruled that her father and an associated company, hired and supervised by him, should continue to exercise guardianship over her.

was born then FreeBritneythe movement in which his followers pressed for the freedom of the interpreter of Toxic. The celebrity was given permission by the court to change lawyers, and Matthew Rosengart set out to make control of Jamie Spears a thing of the past.

In court, impressive details of the life that the singer had to lead during the 13 years that the guardianship lasted were known, even reaching the espionage of her private conversations. “ His goal was to make me feel crazy and I’m not.”she said through tears.

The princess has not been able to get rid of her father

On November 12, the California Supreme Court ruled the conservatorship ended, and Britney Spears was finally able to regain control of her life. She served 40 years in freedom and married Sam Asghari, the man who lived part of her hell with her because of the guardianship, but she is still not completely free: her father asked her for two million dollars to cover lawyers’ expenses and as compensation for services rendered. He now he sued her for libel.

