BET Awards 2022: winners and performances

Last night, the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles hosted the BET Awards 2022. This is the twenty-second edition for the famous broadcast, this year conducted by the well-known actress Taraji P. Henson.

On stage, several artists of the contemporary scene followed one another along with legends not only of rap music, but also of the r & b world. Let’s find out together the winners and the best performances.

Lact was awarded the statuette of Best New Artistthus becoming the second woman to win in this category after Nicki Minaj. Album of the Year went to the Silk Sonicwhile Baby Keem and Kendrick they pocketed themselves Video of the Year with theirs family ties.

The awards for best r & b artist went to Jazmine Sullivan And The Weekndwhile Megan Thee Stallion and K-Dot were decreed – respectively – Best Female And Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. In the categories dedicated to cinema, on the other hand, names of the caliber of Will Smith and Zendaya won.

Special mention for Diddyhaving won the honorary prize of Lifetime Achievement. The statuette is given to a person who, through his art, has contributed to the development and change of the music industry. For the occasion, sacred monsters such as Lil Kim, Mary J Blige, Busta Rhymes and Bryson Tiller took turns on stage with a tribute to Sean Combs.

We now come to the most significant performances. Lizzo thought about opening the 2022 BET Awards with her smash-hit About Damn Time. They then followed Jack HarlowDJ Drama, Brandy and Lil Wayne on the notes of Poison And First Class. The performance of Doechii, which – as we told you HERE – is preparing to release its debut album under the wing of TDE. The multifaceted rapper has, in fact, brought her most recent singles to the stage Persuasive And Crazy.

Chance the Rapper and Joey Badass played on the notes of The Highs and the Lowswhile Latto surprised the audience by bringing Mariah Carey, who recently appeared in the remix of Big Energy. Among other performances, you will also find Muni Long, Chloe, Ella Mai and Roddy Ricch.

On the Youtube channel of the BET Awards you can find all the performances and awards of the winners of this 2022 edition: just click HERE … enjoy!