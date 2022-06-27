Ariana Grande facts you should know on her 29th birthday

The Ariana Grande singer reached the 29 years old in one of the most important moments of his life, as he became one of the most important figures in the pop culture.

The hit star like thank you, next Y 7 rings published this weekend afternoon a publication a video in which she when she was little and received compliments about her tenderness, in addition to that her fans used Instagram to congratulate her.

The artist, with more than 319 million followers on Instagram and more than 51.4 million subscribers on YouTube, released her latest single six months ago, when she premiered just look upin which he did a collaboration with Kid Cudi.

Ariana Grande is turning 29 years old and for that reason, we are sharing with you below The-List of important data that you should know about this pop music star.

Ariana Grande’s Fun Facts List

6

His origins

Ariana Grande has triple nationality: Italian, American and British. her mother is big joan, director of Hose-McCann Communications; and her father is Edward Buteraowner of his own graphic design company.

When she was just nine years old, her parents separated, but the love between them always remained, and she was able to grow up next to her stepbrother Frankie.

She and her father have a good relationship, as she occasionally demonstrates on her social media, where she frequently uses a photograph of her as a baby.

5

His debut in entertainment

Many people remember the young woman for her participation in the television series victorious (2010), but a year before he had a participation in another small screen production.

It was in The Battery’s Down where the current music star appeared in a chapter entitled bad bad newswhere he played Bat Mitzvah Riffer, a small role in that story and which was a guest appearance.

This episode premiered on May 1, 2009 and after that new jobs came, such as playing Cat Valentine and then special appearances in icarly.

4

social activism

Ariana Grande is not only a entertainment starInstead, she uses her media to support causes and protests that she believes in and seeks to empower.

Such was the case of the movement black lives matterarising after the murder of a young african american at the hands of a local police officer. When there were demonstrations, she walked with the people to demand justice.

After Starbucks did not support the demands for this crime, she stated that she would stop consuming their products, even though they were one of her favorites.

3

For the LGBT+ community

Ariana Grande He is a personality very dear to the LGBT+ community not only for his music, but because he demonstrated his firm belief and support for all members of the collective.

She even renounced her Catholic faith in 2014 after former Pope Benedict XVI strongly opposed same-sex marriages.

“I have no filter when it comes to things that I am passionate about. I will always say what comes into my head, even if that causes me some problems, but it is worth it if it is to defend what I believe in. I’m sure those statements didn’t make some people out there very happy, but I don’t care,” she said at the MTV Awards that year.

On another occasion he wrote a long letter to express his support, love and admiration for the members of the collective after all the prejudice they face.

“There is nothing more contagious than the joy and love that the LGBT+ community projects. I grew up with a gay brother, imitating his every move. He adored him. Anything Frankie did, I did too. I don’t remember there being any difference in Frankie before and after he came out. It has always been Frankie, ”she assured in the letter he published Billboard.

two

complicated relationships

Ariana Grande had very difficult times during her love relationships, especially due to the imprint left by her courtship with rapper Mac Miller, who was one of her great friends and later partners, but from whom she had to distance herself for her own well-being.

After the singer’s death from mixed drug toxicity, the pop star created with The Weeknd the topic off the tablein which he remembered it.

Will I ever love the same way again? Will I ever love someone like you? I never thought you’d be so hard to replace, I swear I don’t want to be like that. If I can’t have you, is love completely off the table? Should I sit back and wait for the next life?” she recounted.

A week after Mac Miller’s death, Ariana Grande wrote that she couldn’t believe that her ex-partner couldn’t be there anymore, and that she was very angry and sad because she didn’t know what to do.

“Sorry, I couldn’t fix you, or take your pain away. I hope you are well now. Rest in peace,” she added.

During that time she was in the midst of a relationship with Pete Davidson, to whom she was engaged. Although her breakup was in the midst of controversy over a war of declarations between the two interpreters.

1

Musical career

Ariana Grande’s career skyrocketed after she signed with Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun. It was in 2013 that she won her first recognition at the American Music Awards as “New Artist of the Year” and two years later she received her first two Grammy nominations.

ASCAP Awards, Bambi, BBC Radio, Billboard, FiFi and even Guinness are part of the laurels that his career has given him for the success of his performances and the loyalty of his fans.

In total it has received 130 recognitions in different contests and at the moment it has seven nominations for the Billboard Music Awards for the work he did with The Weeknd in save your tears.