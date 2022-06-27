Another old Fortnite legend leaves the battle royale to make the leap to Valorant

I’ve been following the steps you’ve been taking for a while Fortnite since its Chapter 1 and I think it is becoming more and more evident that the game has increased its popularity in terms of those of us who play it casually, but not for those who enjoy it professionally. Proof of this are all the figures of the competitive scene that have been abandoning it over time, being another of its great legends the one I am going to talk about here.

Do you remember Benjiyfishy? It is about that professional player who managed to win the first world championship of Fortnite

It is about that professional player who managed to win the first world championship of It became very viral for the fact of winning it being very young

Well then: Benjyfishy has announced leaving the competitive Fortnite

leaving the competitive On the other hand, he has also commented that he will switch to another game that is currently quite popular, which is none other than Valorant

From the point where we currently find ourselves, now the interesting thing is going to be to see how the brain drain from Fortnite and, above all, what other titles they move to. the truth that I have been seeing how many pro players have been going to Valorant over time, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they did it more in the future.

On the other hand, and although the launch of the new mode of Fortnite without construction would be a resurrection of the game As for the return of various streamers to it, it seems that Epic Games needs something else to get content creators to focus on their battle royale again.