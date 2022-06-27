All the featured titles coming to Netflix this week

Like every week Netflix renews its streaming catalog with new proposals for its subscribers. Below we review everything that arrives in the week of June 27 to July 3 for the Latin American region.

Among the highlights of this week is the finale of the fourth season of stranger things. Volume 2 arrives on July 1 with the remaining two episodes of the fourth installment, which anticipates the final showdown between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Vecna. In addition, a good number of movies are added to the service.

The end is near in the popular Netflix fiction series

SERIES

The Pirate Gold of Adak Island – June 29

This reality show sees a team of seasoned treasure hunters travel to a remote Alaskan island in search of buried pirate gold worth millions.

The Upshaw Family: Season 2 (Part 1) – June 29

The family comedy starring Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps, also executive producers of the series, returns with new episodes.

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 – July 1

Divided by distance, but always resolute, the friends face a terrifying future. But it’s only the beginning. The beginning of the end

FILMS

friends vs. aliens – june 28

When an alien invasion interrupts a bachelor party, two childhood friends reunite to fight back with laser guns.

Beauty – June 29

A young singer on the brink of stardom is torn between a domineering family, industry pressures, and love for his girlfriend.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – June 30

Hollywood, 1969. As an actor and his stunt double assess their future in the troubled city of Los Angeles, the hottest couple of the moment arrives next door. Directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie

The Theory of Everything – July 1

As he gains recognition in the world of physics, Stephen Hawking loses the fight against ALS, which forces him to depend on his wife.

Good Guys – July 1

When they’re invited to a party, three naïve sixth graders prepare for their first kiss. But everything gets complicated when they break a drone.

Public Enemies – July 1

John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson and Pretty Boy Floyd ride the crime wave in the Great Depression, but Purvis, an FBI agent, is hot on their tail.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life – July 1

Adventurer Lara Croft travels to an underground temple, where she finds a sphere containing a map with the location of the mythical Pandora’s box.

Angelina Jolie stars in the continuation of the adaptation of the popular video game heroine

No Man’s Land: Sicario – July 1

An FBI agent is on an undercover mission to catch a Mexican drug kingpin, but her ethics are compromised when the operation goes overboard.

The meaning of life – July 3

A popular student loses her memory due to a car accident and, to put her life back together, she has a book of poems and a peculiar friend.

DOCUMENTARIES

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy – June 28

A new stand up special by Cristela Alonzo, produced by Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes.

Sea Power: The Story of Warships – June 30

This documentary series dives into the world of battleships, submarines and aircraft carriers that have changed the history of modern warfare.