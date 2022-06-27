All the featured titles coming to Netflix this week

Like every week Netflix renews its streaming catalog with new proposals for its subscribers. Below we review everything that arrives in the week of June 27 to July 3 for the Latin American region.

Among the highlights of this week is the finale of the fourth season of stranger things. Volume 2 arrives on July 1 with the remaining two episodes of the fourth installment, which anticipates the final showdown between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Vecna. In addition, a good number of movies are added to the service.

