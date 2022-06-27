5 tips to dominate the game like a pro

Pretty much everyone has played Fortnite, but that doesn’t mean everyone is good at it. Whether you play on PC, console, or even mobile, there are bound to be a few things you’re bad at, whether you’ve only recently landed on the Epic Games game or have over 1,000 games under your belt. .

So who better to give you game-changing advice than Jaden “Wolfiez” Ashman, the youngest player to hit a $1 million jackpot?

Here are some ways to level up and start earning win royales.

Jaden ‘Wolfiez’ Ashman at Red Bull Gaming Sphere London in March 2022 © Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool

Right now, the SMG is king.

01 Avoid hot spots if you want to win

If you want to get the win, you’ll want to land somewhere safe and give yourself time to loot. This doesn’t involve dropping into the current meta spot to get into gunfights, it’s safer to pick somewhere on the edge.

“If I want to survive, I’ll find a place that has good loot, but isn’t too congested. You’ll most likely want to go somewhere on the edge of the map,” says Wolfiez.

When you loot, try to play with the meta. “Right now the SMG is king,” says Wolfiez, “so you have to carry one at all times for melee and mid-range. It’s so good you don’t even need a shotgun for close range anymore.”

However, this will not always be the case. It’s easy to know which weapon is the most favored at any moment, it will be the one that people complain about on YouTube…

02 Once you have your weapons, start farming materials

If you’ve landed on the edge of the map, you may have to walk to enter the circle. As you move there, you need to make sure you farm materials to be able to build.

Try to do it efficiently: “A rock will give you more bricks than a wall, and a tree is the fastest way to get wood, so you should grow rocks and trees whenever possible,” says Wolfiez. “Keep it up to always be full of materials and to be able to build whenever you need to.”

Watching the pros play can teach you some of the optimal farming paths as you make your way from the edge of the map, but don’t be afraid to experiment and find what works for you.

03 Don’t fall asleep in Creative mode

Being able to build is essential to being successful in Fortnite, and the best way to learn how to build is by loading up the game’s creative mode, which gives you a bunch of extra tools for you to experiment with. Sure you can use Creative to create your own experiences, but more often than not it’s a useful place to get building on a field, with other people, without the pressure of a real game.

“It’s important to make sure your binds are optimized so you can build as quickly as possible,” says Wolfiez. “If you have good binds and they’re optimal, you won’t need to work as hard to get wins.” Simply put, if you have bindings that work for your input device – be it your controller or keyboard and mouse – you have an advantage over everyone you play against who haven’t taken the time to set them up.

“With Creative, you die, die again, die, die again, die, die again,” adds Wolfiez. “The more times you die, the more times you learn, basically. And so in Creative you can load up a field with a bunch of people and just practice.”

04 Falling into hot spots is the best way to get good at combat

The only way to be good at something is to practice. This includes gunfights in Fortnite. If you’re running around the edge of the circle all the time, you won’t get practice and the muscle memory won’t be there.

If you hide, you’re not going to get better.

“You learn something from every fight,” says Wolfiez. “Win or lose, I’m always looking to take fights because there’s really no point in hiding. Either you’re good enough to win fights, or you have to be better. If you hide, you’re not going to get any better.”

Wolfiez explains how he rushes every fight as he tries to practice. “With experience you will learn to choose well, but before you get that experience, you are going to have to constantly fight to get experience. It is not an easy road, but it is necessary.”

05 Oh, and remember to prioritize the right side…