Wimbledon, the program for Monday 27 June: Djokovic opens the dances on the Centrale, Sinner challenges Wawrinka

Here we are! Everything is ready for the start of a new edition of the prestigious tournament of Wimbledonthird Slam of the season won a year ago by Novak Djokovicchampion of the last three editions, as well as 5 of the last 7 and 6 of the last 10. It will be him, the ruler of Church Road in the last decade, to officially kick off the tournament on his legendary Center Court which this year celebrates its centenary. Monday 27th Junestarting at 2.30 pm, the seeding number 1 will start his race for the seventh crown in London against the Koran Soonwoo Kwon: the champion of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia can boast a record of 16-0 in the first rounds at Wimbledon, of 28-1 against players outside the top 50 and always of 28-1 against younger players, numbers that, therefore, are not bode well for the unfortunate Kwon. After them, the darling of the house will take the field Emma Raducanuwhich will immediately be called to a difficult examination by the name of Alison van Uytvanck, winner of the WTA 125 of Gaiba on grass. Finally, the public will be able to enjoy the prophet’s debut at home, Andy Murray: the champion of the 2013 and 2016 editions will face the Australian James Duckworth.

As for the Italians, Camp 2 will host ours Jannik Sinnerready to challenge Stan Wawrinka. A cartel match, therefore, were it not for the fact that the surface proves to be somewhat difficult for both contenders: the South Tyrolean has a budget of 0 victories and 4 defeats in his career on the lawns, while the former Australian Open winner, Roland Garros and US Open has not managed to ring two successes in a row on grass since the distant 2015. Wawrinka, curiously, was the first opponent of Sinner’s career at Slam level: in the first round of the 2019 US Open, with Jannik just eighteen years old, the former world number 3 won with a sweaty 6-3 7-6 4-6 6-3. Field 4, on the other hand, will be the stage for the derby he faces Martina Trevisanseeded number 22, ed Elisabetta Cocciaretto: the Tuscan tennis player leads 2-0 in direct clashes, having also recently won, in the WTA 250 in Lyon, with a peremptory 6-3 6-2.

Field 9 for Lucia Bronzetticalled to face the American Ann Li. The number 73 in the world, who has never faced her rival before, is motivated to give herself a shock after a fairly negative month of June: in the last 4 tournaments played, the Romagna has managed to win only two matches, one of which taking advantage of the withdrawal of the opponent. On field 16, the match between Tallon Griekspoor And Fabio Fognini: in the only previous one, in the first round of the Australian Open, the Dutch won with an overwhelming 6-1 6-4 6-4 and, given the state of form of the two contenders and considering the feeling of both with the surface, struggles to expect a very different ending from the match six months ago. Finally, on Camp 17, Andrea Vavassoriwho has successfully passed the qualifiers, will try to complete a mission impossible against Frances Tiafoe: just think that the seeded number 23, in the edition twelve months ago, inflicted a resounding blow to Stefanos Tsitsipaswho was beaten for three sets to nil and was forced to leave the All England Club already in the first round.

The Wimbledon tournament will be visible on Sky Sportsbut from this year too SuperTennis (channel 64 of digital terrestrial and 212 of Sky) has guaranteed the opportunity to immerse their listeners in the magic of the third seasonal Major: every day, in fact, the match of the day will be broadcast starting at 9 pm. Insights, interviews and news from London will also be broadcast during the SuperTennis Today, a news program which, in addition to the usual edition of 17:00, will also spread the information thanks to a second appointment, broadcast as soon as the match of the day ends. In addition, SuperTennis will broadcast live the junior tournament, as well as the women’s doubles and men’s doubles finals, which will be played on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 July.

WIMBLEDON – THE PROGRAM OF MONDAY 27 JUNE

Center Court (match starting at 2.30pm)

Novak Djokovic (1) vs Soonwoo Kwon

Alison van Uytvanck vs Emma Raducanu (10)

Andy Murray vs James Duckworth

Court 1 (match starting at 14:00)

Mirjam Bjorklund vs Ons Jabeur (3)

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Carlos Alcaraz (5)

Angelique Kerber (15) vs Kristina Mladenovic

Court 2 (match starting at 12:00)

Cameron Norrie (9) vs Pablo Andujar

Bernarda Pera vs Anett Kontaveit (2)

Jannik Sinner (10) vs Stan Wawrinka

Maria Sakkari (5) vs Zoe Hives

Court 3 (match starting at 12:00)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Hubert Hurkacz (7)

Danielle Collins (7) vs Marie Bouzkova

Tamara Korpatsch vs Heather Watson

Ryan Peniston vs Henri Laaksonen

Court 4 (match starting at 12:00

Tommy Paul (30) vs Fernando Verdasco

Camila Osorio vs Elise Mertens (24)

Martina Trevisan (22) vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Carlos Taberner vs Reilly Opelka (15)

Court 6 (match starting at 12:00)

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Ugo Humbert

Clara Tauson vs Mai Hontama

Tamara Zidansek vs Panna Udvardy

Taro Daniel vs Sebastian Baez (31)

Court 7 (match starting at 12:00)

Anhelina Kalinina (29) vs Anna Bondar

Alejandro Tabilo vs Laslo Djere

Oscar Otte (32) vs Peter Gojowczyk

Court 8 (match starting at 12:00)

Maximilian Marterer vs Aljaz Bedene

Aleksandra Krunic vs Sorana Cirstea (26)

Daniel Altmaier vs Mikael Ymer

Daria Saville vs Viktoriya Tomova

Court 9 (match starting at 12:00)

Benoit Paire vs Quentin Halys

Federico Coria vs Jiri Vesely

Lucia Bronzetti vs Ann Li

Yanina Wickmayer vs Lin Zhu

Court 10 (match starting at 12:00)

Ylena In-Albon vs Alison Riske (28)

Rebecca Marino vs Katarzyna Kawa

Maddison Inglis vs Dalma Galfi

Alexander Bublik vs Marton Fucsovics

Court 11 (match starting at 12:00)

Thiago Monteiro vs Jaume Munar

Jule Niemeier vs Xiyu Wang

Tim van Rijthoven vs Federico Delbonis

Court 12 (match starting at 12:00)

Casper Ruud (3) vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Kaja Juvan vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (23)

Belinda Bencic (14) vs Qiang Wang

Steve Johnson vs Grigor Dimitrov (18)

Court 14 (match starting at 12:00)

Adrian Mannarino vs Max Purcell

John Millman vs Miomir Kecmanovic (25)

Astra Sharma vs Tatjana Maria

Oceane Dodin vs Jelena Ostapenko (12)

Court 15 (match starting at 12:00)

Nikoloz Basilashvili (22) vs Lukas Rosol

Kaia Kanepi (31) vs Diane Parry

Dusan Lajovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta (16)

Shuai Zhang (33) vs Misaki Doi

Court 16 (match starting at 12:00)

Katerina Siniakova vs Maja Chwalinska

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Kamil Majchrzak

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Fabio Fognini

Ekaterine Gorgodze vs Irina-Camelia Begu

Court 17 (match starting at 12:00)

Frances Tiafoe (23) vs Andrea Vavassori

Caroline Garcia vs Yuriko Lily Miyazaki

Magda Linette vs Fernanda Contreras Gomez

David Goffin vs Radu Albot

Court 18 (match starting at 11:00)

Jodie Burrage vs Lesia Tsurenko

Enzo Couacaud vs John Isner (20)

Jay Clarke vs Christian Harrison

Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Swan