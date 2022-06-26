Wimbledon: The great challenge of Serena Williams: on her way to 41, without her mentor and from position 1,204 in the ranking

He returns to the courts at Wimbledon, a year after being injured in the first round of the tournament to try to reach the 24 majors of the Australian

Two of the greatest players of all time had been missing for a long time. This is the case of Roger Federer, who a few weeks ago announced his official return to the Basel tournament next October, although he can play the Laver Cup that he himself promotes a month earlier, and Serena Williams, who returns to Wimbledon a year later. after his last match, when he retired through injury in the first round at the All England Club.

Federer He will have already turned 41 when he returns to competition, which he also left in this same tournament, after losing in three sets in the quarterfinals against the Polish Huber Hurkacz, which fired him with a painful 6-0. Serena Williams arriving at them on September 26. If the Swiss will hardly be able to add a new great to the 20 that she already collects, the North American will not have it easy either in her eagerness to climb to twenty-fourth and thus equal the record of Margaret Court, which he has been pursuing since winning the Australian Open for the seventh time in 2017, leaving his sister Venus behind in the final. I had not withdrawn. I needed to heal physically and mentally. I had no plans, to be honest. She simply did not know when she would return and how she could do it, she commented in her appearance before the media prior to the start of the tournament, where she will be measured this Tuesday in her debut with the French Harmony Tan.

At the head of Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm with which she has raised 111 million dollars, the also seven-time winner at Wimbledon was last spring at the Oscars ceremony, where the controversial Will Smith won the award for best actor for playing his father in the movie king richardtranslated in Spain as The Williams Method and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. It’s been a while since Serena has lavished much with the racket, but she had never been so far from the courts, a distance that has cost her to fall to 1,204th place. Invited by the organization, she has just shot in doubles with Ons Jabeur at the Eastbourne tournament, where they could not play the semifinals due to an injury to the Tunisian.

There have been 13 attempts to be crowned again in a major and sit once and for all on the side of Margaret Court and in four of them he was just one victory away from achieving it. She contested the Wimbledon and US Open finals in both 2018 and 2019. In London she stopped her first angelique kerber and a year later Simona Halep. In New York Naomi Osaka did it, in the final infamous for Serena’s outburst against the chair umpire, Carlos Ramos, and she did it in 2019 Bianca Andreescu.

Serena returns without Patrick Moratoglouhis mentor since 2012 and from whose hand he achieved his last 10 grands.