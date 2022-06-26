Will Smith Checked Into Rehab Clinic After Punching Chris Rock – CINEMABLEND

The consequences after the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock are reaching new limits.

For a couple of weeks the hot topic of the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock has not stopped playing on social networks. If it’s not because of the consequences, it’s because of someone giving an opinion, or simply because of the unstoppable memes. All together has made the recent Oscar winner for King Richard: A Winning Family had to enter a rehab clinic.

Harvard psychologist analyzes Will Smith’s toxic masculinity at the 2022 Oscars

One would think that “losing his temper” at a live event and resorting to violence would be reason enough for the beloved Aladdin actor seek professional help, however, this is not entirely the reason why Smith will enter a rehabilitation clinic, it is rather because of the stress that the whole thing has generated, and they assure that, “This is, without a doubt, the battle of his career.”

The report comes from the newspaper The Sun whose report says: “The shock of the backlash has hit Will hard, so he’ll get help dealing with the stress… It’s going to be a high-end retreat used by the rich and famous and he’s going to do some serious soul-searching and figure out how he can move on.“.















Just as the newspaper recites it, this technique is used by people of high privilege and acquisition and Smith is not the first to submit to this type of removal; other celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and recently Armie Hammer have resorted to this type of therapy for different reasons.

On the other hand, not only the actor of Looking for happiness has been affected by this event, one of the Oscar hosts, Amy Schumer stated that she will stay out of the public eye for a while as she was too “shocked” by Smith’s reaction to Rock’s joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith .