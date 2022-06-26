What were the most viewed series and movies this week?

As usual, every week Netflix updates its catalog of titles available around the world.

sets

The Umbrella Academy

The series chronicles the lives of the separated members of a family of superheroes called the Umbrella Academy. Monocle, Spaceboy, Kraken, Rumor, Séance, Number Five, Horror and White Violin work together to solve their father’s mysterious death while facing many conflicts due to his divergent personalities and abilities.

seasons: 3

chapters: 30

Creator: Jeremy Slater

Cast: Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan, Adam Godley, Cameron Britton, Kate Walsh, David Castaneda, TJ McGibbon, Tom Hopper, Eli Ham, Aidan Gallagher, Aniko Kaszas, Bola Aiyeola, Cameron Brodeur

I am Betty the Ugly one

The popular production created by Fernando Gaitán is one of those that remains at the top of Netflix. It aired on television between 1999 and 2001. It follows Beatriz Aurora Pinzón Solano, a bright, unattractive young economist. She works for a fashion company called Ecomoda. Betty, as she is affectionately called, constantly has to put up with insults and contempt from her co-workers, especially from secretary Patricia Fernández, designer Hugo Lombardi and company shareholder Marcela Valencia, while rising for her skills and efficiency and becoming she gains the trust of the president and the one she secretly falls in love with: Armando Mendoza.

Season: 1

chapters: 335

Director: Mario Rivero

Cast: Ana María Orozco, Jorge Enrique Abello, Natalia Ramírez, Lorna Paz, Luis Mesa, Ricardo Velez, Julián Arango, Mario Duarte, Kepa Amuchastegui, Talú Quintero, Celmira Luzardo, Jorge Herrera, Adriana Franco, Pilar Uribe, Julio César Herrera and Hakan angser

woman-fragranced coffee

Successful Colombian soap opera written by Fernando Gaitán, starring Margarita Rosa de Francisco and Guy Ecker in 1994, of which the Colombian channel RCN made a new version that reached Netflix. The story focuses on Teresa Suárez, “La gaviota” (Laura Londoño), a humble and simple woman who goes to Hacienda Casablanca every year to collect the coffee harvested during the second season of the year together with her mother Carmenza (Katherine Vélez) . This time they hope it will be the last trip: with luck, they will own their own land. But love will cross her path, because Gaviota will fall in love with Sebastián (William Levy).

seasons: 1

chapters: 92

Director: Mauricio Cruz Fortunato and Olga Lucia Rodriguez

Cast: William Levy, Laura Londoño, Carmen Villalobos, Diego Cadavid, Lincoln Palomeque, Luces Velásquez, Katherine Vélez, Andrés Toro as Aurelio Díaz, Mabel Moreno, Ramiro Meneses, among others

stranger things

The story picks up six months after the battle at the Starcourt Mall, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Battling the aftermath, the group of friends is separated for the first time and has to deal with the complexities of high school, which doesn’t make things easy for them. In this moment, the most vulnerable of all, a terrifying new supernatural threat arises, representing a new and horrible mystery that, if they can be solved, could end the horrors of the Upside Down. The second part of the series’ fourth season is expected to hit Netflix on July 1.

seasons: 4

chapters: 32

Director: Matt Duffer; Ross Duffer; shawn levy

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp

Peter the scaly

The popular Colombian telenovela produced by Caracol TV and premiered in 2001 tells the story of Pedro Coral Tavera, who is not the typical heartthrob: he is not rich, he is not handsome, he does not dress well and he thinks he is a good dancer. This inveterate womanizer, an implacable heartthrob, arrives in Bogotá escaping from his hometown due to nothing more and nothing less than a problem with the skirts. As soon as he arrives, Pedro, a “scaly” being, intelligent and in love, bumps into the love of his life, Paula Dávila, and in less than 48 hours he ends up being her driver and confidant. Not only that, but she also becomes the great breadwinner of the Pacheco family, made up exclusively of women, whom the man of the house has just left to go to the other world. This is how Pedrito Coral Tavera finds the perfect setting to interpret and display his scales.

seasons: 1

chapters: 315

Director: Juan Carlos Villamizar

Cast: Sandra Reyes, Miguel Varoni, Marcela Mar, Javier Gómez, Alina Lozano, Jairo Camargo, Álvaro Bayona, Martha Osorio, among others

Films

Claw

Adam Sandler stars as a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who, while abroad, discovers a hugely talented player with a rocky past. Without his team’s approval, he decides to take the phenom with him, giving them both one last chance to prove themselves worthy of the NBA.

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes

Director: Jeremiah Zagar

Cast: Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Lyon Beckwith, María Botto, Kenny Smith, Abraham Vasquez, Jordan Hull, Kevin D. Benton, Debbie Lay, Bob Leszczak, among others

spider’s head

The Spider’s Head is set “in the near future where two inmates struggle with their pasts in a facility that experiments with emotion-altering drugs.” The film shows what happens when Jeff (Miles Teller) and Rachel (Jurnee Smollett) build a strong relationship in that prison, which unleashes the wrath of the villain who supervises them with inhuman methods, Steve Abnesti (played by Chris Hemsworth), who It will not stop until they are definitively separated.

Duration: 1 hour and 47 minutes

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Tess Haubrich, Nathan Jones, Charles Parnell, BeBe Bettencourt, Daniel Booko, Angie Milliken, Jane Larkin, Joey Vieira, Daniel Reader, Elke Hinrichsen

love and ice cream

Keeping her promise to her sick mother, an American college student enjoys the summer of her life in Rome thanks to her mother’s old diary, which will serve as her guide as she falls in love with the charms of the city, its people and , of course, the ice cream.

Duration: 1 hour and 50 minutes

Director: Brandon Camp

Cast: Robin Tunney, Owen McDonnell, Anjelika Washington, Valentina Lodovini, Susanna Skaggs, Alex Boniello, Marie-France Clay, Tera Hendrickson, Saul Nanni, Jacopo Relucenti, Michele Favaro, Tobia De Angelis, Claudia Stecher, Luca Seta

Collision

In South Africa, one fateful day, a corrupt businessman and his high-society wife race against time to try and save their daughter from a notorious crime boss.

Duration: 1 hour and 39 minutes

Director: Fabien Martorell

Cast: Langley Kirkwood, Zoey Sneedon, Siphesihle Vazi, Mpho Sebeng, Vuyo Dabula, Tessa Jubber, Samke Makhoba, Bonko Khoza, Pheello Kotelo, Thamsanqa Booi, Louis Ngcayiya

crazy about work

Alicia, a successful workaholic executive, puts the needs of her company before those of her family. One bad day, because of an absurd mix-up, she loses everything she has. In the midst of this situation, she befriends her crazy neighbor, who turns out to be the owner of a sex shop. Alicia will find in this fascinating place very “good vibes” and a new direction for her professional life.

Duration: 1 hour and 36 minutes

Director: Luis Eduardo Reyes

Cast: Barbara de Regil, Adriana Barraza, Alberto Guerra, Marianna Burelli, Martha Claudia Moreno, Hernán Mendoza, Regina Blandón

