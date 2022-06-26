On a day like today, June 26, 1979, the boxer Mohamed Ali announces his retirement, considered one of the best of all time, with a great influence on politics and social or humanitarian struggles in favor of African Americans and Islam. Previously known as Cassius Clay, he won the gold medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics and won the champion title in 1964 at the age of 22. He would later be the only boxer to win a world heavyweight title three times.

On June 26, 2016 Mariano Rajoy wins the General Elections Spanish for the second time and remains as the sixth president of the Government of Spain, the PP reinforces its majority with 137 seats, at the expense of Ciudadanos, which drops from 40 to 32; the PSOE gets the worst results with 85, and Podemos with Izquierda Unida add 71 seats.

What happened on June 26?

1890: Established in Spain the law of universal suffrage.

[1945: Representatives of 50 countries sign the Charter of the United Nations (UN) for the maintenance of international peace.

1977: Last concert of the singer Elvis Presley, at the Marquet Square Arena in Indianapolis (United States).

1987: Jesús Gil takes over the presidency of the Atlético de Madrid football club.

1997: First published “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, JK Rowling’s literary debut.

2014: The general secretary of the PSOE, Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba, announces his retirement from politics.

2015: USA legalizes homosexual marriage throughout the country.

2017: Start of the investigation commission on irregular financing of the PP in Congress with the declaration of former treasurer Luis Bárcenas.

2019: The nine pro-independence leaders in preventive detention for the “procés” trial are admitted to Catalan prisons.

2021: End of the obligation to wear a mask in outdoor spaces in Spain after more than a year due to the coronavirus.

Who was born on June 26?

1870: Ignacio Zuloaga, Spanish painter.

1908: Salvador Allende, president of Chile.

1928: Yoshiro Nakamatsu, Japanese inventor.

1940: Osvaldo Hurtado, President of Ecuador.

1956: Chris Isaak, American rock musician.

1957: Patty Smyth, American rock singer.

1968: Paolo Maldini, Italian soccer player.

1993: Ariana Grande, American singer.

Who died on June 26?

1810: Joseph M. Montgolfier, French inventor of the hot air balloon.

1838: Mariano Lagasca, Spanish naturalist.

1878: María de las Mercedes, queen of Spain, wife of Alfonso XII.

1975: José María Escrivá de Balaguer, Spanish priest and saint.

1986: Ignacio Coca, Spanish banker.

2012: George R. Hearst, American newspaper magnate.

2013: Bert Stern, American photographer.

2017: Gerónimo “Momo” Venegas, Argentine trade unionist.

2018: Henri Namphy, former Haitian president.

What is celebrated on June 26?

Today, June 26, the International Day of Support for Victims of Torture and the International Day of the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Horoscope for June 26

Those born on June 26 belong to the Cancer zodiac sign.

Saints of June 26

Today, June 26, San Juan de Ávila, San Antonino and San Félix are celebrated.