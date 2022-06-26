Vivian, the transgender daughter of Elon Musk who changed her name so that they are not related

Xavier, son of South African businessman Elon Musk, filed legal documents to remove his last name, hinting at a break with the owner of Tesla, according to the TMZ portal.

According to the US site, “the documents were presented in Los Angeles County by Xavier Musk; however, having turned 18 in April, he says he wants her name to be Vivian Jenna Wilson.”

Due to the above, in the documents she detailed that she wants to be recognized as a woman, but the name change is not just about her transition, since it is said that there is a break with the father. Vivian defines the reason for the name change as… “Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

It is worth mentioning that both Elon and Vivian have not said anything publicly about their relationship or their transition. Interestingly though, in December 2020, Elon tweeted that he supports the transgender community, but added… “All these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare.”

Elon Musk married Canadian author Justine Wilson in January 2000. In 2002, they welcomed their son Nevada Alexander Musk. Sadly, Nevada died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, at just ten weeks old.

Musk and Wilson turned to IVF, and in April 2004, Wilson gave birth to twin sons, Griffin and Xavier. They both turned 18 in April.