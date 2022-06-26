Top Gun: Maverick grosses over $1 billion at the international box office

Despite the fact that many distrusted the airs of Tom Cruise, who claimed that he was going to be the savior of cinemas around the world in the pandemic era, it seems that the actor has achieved what he promised and, despite having hit theaters around the world with a sequel to an ’80s movie, is literally sweeping the box office.

In fact, after making the official count of each weekend, it can already be said that Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed the barrier of one billion dollars in collections having earned $521.7 million in US theaters and $484.7 million in theaters worldwide.

A number that has become the film starring Tom Cruise in the first to reach this figure in 2022 and in the second on the list in the entire pandemic era, only surpassed by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which reached 1,089 million dollars, a figure that Top Gun: Maverick could still exceed, since it still has a run in movie theaters. cinema.

According to a study conducted by Paramount, 16% of the total audience of Top Gun: Maverick has gone on more than one occasion to see the film in the cinema, while 4% have gone four times or more to enjoy it in theaters. Data that supports Tom Cruise’s decision not to want to release the film on platforms in the near future.

In addition to being the highest grossing film starring Cruise in his career, tIt is also the actor’s first film to exceed one billion dollars. Well, the other highest-grossing production of the veteran performer, Mission Impossible: Fallout reached 791 million dollars in revenue in 2018.

The figure is even more impressive if we take into account that the sequel to the 80s movie is facing off at the box office with two other blockbusters such as the third installment of Jurassic World and the new Pixar, Lightyear.